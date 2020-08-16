Elvis Presley death anniversary: Taking a walk down memory lane

If it wasn’t for my American friends Renuka Rose and Marc Taube pitching an idea of a road trip to Memphis (Graceland) also covering Tupelo the birthplace of Elvis, my dream of visiting Graceland would’ve never happened.
Elvis’ Graceland lies near the Graceland Hotel on Elvis Presley Boulevard. To visit Graceland, it is advisable to book your tickets online to avoid long queues. You can opt for The Ultimate VIP Tour, the Elvis Entourage and the Elvis Experience Tour. All tours have a mandatory interactive iPad. Once on the tour you would be drooling over the man and his almost unbelievable, superhuman charisma. It was this place where Elvis lived, breathed, sang, made love to Priscilla and years later breathed
his last. Our eight-member group tour (I opted for The Ultimate VIP Tour) began just outside the museum, when we were bused across the street to a sweeping lawn and into the environs of Graceland. The two-storied limestone mansion with green shutters, white Corinthian pillars, and two white marble lions, beckoned every visitor aka Elvis fan.
The Living room has 15-foot long white sofa, gold drapes, peacock stained glass windows. A staircase leading to the first floor is out of bounds for visitors and is only accessible to his wife Priscilla and Elvis’ only child Lisa Marie. Our tour guide said that the room hadn’t been touched since the time Elvis passed away and it displayed a few of his personal belongings. You can feel his presence as you wander though the mansion. Move ahead and you have the kitchen with a vintage blender, fridge, microwave oven, wash basin and cabinets.
The Tropical rain forest evoking Jungle Room with stone walls, carved heavy wood Polynesian furniture also has part of the walls covered in green shag rug with a non functioning waterfall. You couldn’t miss out the Teddy Bear seated on the sofa nearby. You’re reminded immediately of Elvis’ song (Let me be Your) Teddy Bear. His French dynasty-inspired Billiards Room (Pool room) was decorative to the core, with its tuck-and-draped ceiling made of 350 yards of heavy brocade fabric; the media room was all lemon yellow and black with a mirrored ceiling for good effect, where the King watched television, not on one but three TVs. There are a few LP records around with a white porcelain monkey on the centre glass table.
In the Trophy room, the walls are lined with silver and gold records, while his Racquetball building houses the piano that was used by Elvis to entertain his friends and the same piano he played the day he passed away on August 16, 1977 at the age of 42. Further down, a passage leads you to his father’s office where a host of exhibits are displayed.
Elvis was a cowboy at heart. Out on the lawns you can watch horses graze, but none of these are Elvis’, namely the most famous Rising Sun, who was the last to die in 2005. After another gallery of exhibits, you then head outside to a kidney shaped swimming pool that overlooks the Meditation garden, Elvis’ favorite space at Graceland. It’s where he lies buried alongside his parents, Gladys and Vernon, grandmother, Minnie Mae, and his twin brother, Jesse, who died at childbirth. I spent awhile in reflection of his great spirit and couldn’t hold back tears. And, I wasn’t alone. Diehard fans were weeping, staring at his grave, praying at his gravesite, feeling his presence.
Back in the bus and across the road, the tour continues with the Museum exhibits that follow Elvis life and career gaining insights into his roots, influences and artistry, his movies and his life in the army. I swooned over every photo gushing about just how handsome he was. There’s lots to see from his Automobile Museum that has over 20 cars and the Lisa Marie Convair 880 aircraft.
Elvis loved dressing up, just wearing what he liked and felt right. The fashionable outfits he wore on stage are one better than the other, and its all here. Our tour ended with the Secret room where we got a chance to hold his comb, the necklace and ring he gave Priscilla. My hand trembled and I almost wept with delight as I held the microphone Elvis once used. It was a magical moment for me, something I would cherish for the rest of my life.
It was Elvis’ dream to sing. He taught us, that dreams can come true. Mine surely did.
