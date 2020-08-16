Elvis Presley death anniversary: Taking a walk down memory lane

If it wasn’t for my American friends Renuka Rose and Marc Taube pitching an idea of a road trip to Memphis (Graceland) also covering Tupelo the birthplace of Elvis, my dream of visiting Graceland would’ve never happened.

Elvis’ Graceland lies near the Graceland Hotel on Elvis Presley Boulevard. To visit Graceland, it is advisable to book your tickets online to avoid long queues. You can opt for The Ultimate VIP Tour, the Elvis Entourage and the Elvis Experience Tour. All tours have a mandatory interactive iPad. Once on the tour you would be drooling over the man and his almost unbelievable, superhuman charisma. It was this place where Elvis lived, breathed, sang, made love to Priscilla and years later breathed

his last. Our eight-member group tour (I opted for The Ultimate VIP Tour) began just outside the museum, when we were bused across the street to a sweeping lawn and into the environs of Graceland. The two-storied limestone mansion with green shutters, white Corinthian pillars, and two white marble lions, beckoned every visitor aka Elvis fan.