Eid 2023: Know the real significance of moon sightings and celebrate Eid with these mouth-watering dishes

Ramazan is the holiest month of the Islamic calendar, and it’s observed by Muslims across the world. However, in the next few days, all the fasting and feasting will come to In the Islamic calendar, the night before Eid-ul-Fitr is referred to as Chand Raat, or the night of the new moon. Families and friends gather in open spaces on this auspicious eve to see the new moon, which also marks the start of a new lunar month, Shawwal.

But, what makes Moon sighting so significant during Ramazan? Why do people wait for Chand Raat? Islam started in Arabia, where travel over the desert trade routes took place primarily at night and navigation was based on the location of the moon and stars. The new moon also represents the 12-month Muslim calendar, which contains either 29 or 30 days in each month.

The new moon is eagerly awaited, especially on the 29th evening of Ramazan, when its sighting implies that the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr can begin.

While celebrating Eid, people meet and greet each other “Eid Mubarak”. Adults gift children with cash gifts known as Eidi. Gastronomical delights like Sheer Khurma, sevaiyaan and biryani are prepared. With Eid around the corner, delight your family and guests with this traditional recipe.

Hyderabadi Haleem

Ingredients (Serves 6)

500 gm boneless mutton

4 tbsp clarified butter (ghee)

1½ cups + 3 cups or more as required mutton stock

1 cup broken wheat

¼th cup urad dal (split black gram skinless)

¼th cup chana dal (split Bengal gram)

¼th cup barley

¼th cup golden brown onion

½ tsp + ½ tsp ginger paste

½ tsp + ½ tsp garlic paste

2 green chillies, chopped

1 cup yogurt whisked

½ tsp freshly ground peppercorn

½ tsp +¼th tsp turmeric

½ tsp coriander powder

¼th tsp ground cumin

¼th tsp caraway seeds

½ tsp + ¼th tsp red chilli powder

¼th gm saffron strands broiled

¼th tbsp mint leaves, chopped

½ tbsp fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Whole spices

½ inch cinnamon stick

3 cloves

2 cardamom

4 Black peppercorns

Sprinkling: ½ tsp garam masala powder

For garnish: To make spiced ghee

¼th tbsp clarified butter

½ tsp red chilli powder

Other garnishes

½ cup golden brown onion

8 fried cashew nuts (optional)

¼th tbsp fresh coriander leaves, chopped

¼th tbsp ginger juliennes

1 red chillies, chopped

1 lemon

Method: Overnight soak the dals and barley separately in water. Soak the broken wheat for two hours. To the mutton, add golden brown onion, half teaspoon each of ginger and garlic paste, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, turmeric, coriander powder, ground cumin and caraway seeds. Pressure cook the mix with 1½ cups or more with mutton stock for 10 minutes and simmer for another 20 minutes. Shred it with the back of the spoon or fork and set aside (you may blend it with a hand blender to a coarse paste).

Boil cracked wheat along with barley, urad and chana dal with ginger and garlic paste, turmeric, green chillies and freshly ground peppercorns in eight cups of water until it is completely cooked and the water is absorbed. Blend the mixture till it forms a smooth paste. Set aside. Heat the clarified butter in a heavy bottomed non-stick pan. Add whole spices, shredded mutton, remaining green chillies, half a cup fresh coriander, mint leaves and sauté for a two minutes. Add whisked yogurt and sauté for another 15 minutes. Add three cups of mutton stock and bring it to a boil. To this, add the blended wheat, barley and dals, and mix well. Add a little clarified butter, saffron, and salt to taste. Simmer for at least an hour.

In a small non-stick pan, add ghee and turn on low heat. Add half teaspoon red chilli powder and turn off heat. Keep separately for garnish. Serve hot with sprinkled garam masala powder, garnished with the prepared spiced ghee, golden brown onion, chopped coriander leaves, ginger juliennes, chopped red chillies and lemon slices / wedges.

(Recipe by Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, culinary expert, mentor, food blogger, hospitality and food consultant)

Chicken Biryani

Ingredients:

Chicken - 80g

Kitchen king - 5g

Coriander powder - 3g

Salt - 3g

Rose water - 5ml

Kewda water - 5ml

Basmati rice - 120g

Fried onion - 20g

Curd - 80g

Cumin powder - 8g

Ghee - 20g

Green chilli - 4g

Turmeric powder - 3g

Fresh mint leaves

Fresh coriander leaves

Barista (fried onion slices)

Method: Rinse the rice thoroughly in cold water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in enough water to cover it for at least 30 minutes. In a lagan (heavy-bottomed pot), heat the ghee over medium-high heat. Add the ginger, barista, mint, fresh coriander, and sliced green chilli to the pot and cook until fragrant. Add the chicken to the pot and cook until browned. Then add the turmeric powder, red chilli powder, biryani masala, cumin powder, coriander powder, and curd to the pot. Mix well and cook for 10 minutes.

In another pot, bring water to a boil. Add the mint leaves, fresh coriander leaves, rose water, and kewda water to the pot. Drain the soaked rice and add it to the boiling water. Cook the rice until it is about 70% done. Once the rice is cooked, layer it on top of the chicken in the lagan. Spread the fried onions on top of the rice. Cover the lagan with a tight-fitting lid and cook over low heat for 30 minutes (this is called "dum"). After 30 minutes, turn off the heat and let the biryani rest for 10 minutes. Serve hot with raita, salad, or chutney.

Sheer Khurma

Serves : 6 person

Ghee- 30 ml, Broken Cashew nut – 10 -12 pieces, Chopped Almond – 10 – 12 pieces, Chopped Pistacho – 10 -12 pieces, Golden Raisons – 10 – 15 pieces, Large Dry Dates – 6 -7 pieces, Broken Vermicelli – 1 cup, Grated Mawa – ½ cup (optional), Whole Milk – 1 liter, Sugar – 4 tbsp (as per taste), Rose Water – 1 tsp, Green Cardamom Powder – ½ tsp.

Method: Heat ghee in a pan on medium heat. Once hot, add the chopped nuts, raisins and dates to the pan. Cook for 1-2 minutes until the nuts are fragrant and turn golden brown. The raisins will plump up. Remove the nuts from the pan and set them aside. Now to the same pan, add the seviyan (vermicelli) and mix well. Roast the seviyan for around 3 minutes until it starts becoming a light golden brown in color. Now add the khoya/mawa and roast for another 1-2 minutes. This step is optional, you may skip it. Next add the milk to the pan and stir. Increase heat to medium high and let the milk come to a boil. Stir often in between so that vermicelli doesn't stick to the bottom of the pan. Once the milk comes to a boil, lower the heat to medium and let it boil for around 8 minutes. After 8 minutes, the milk will reduce and thicken slightly, at this point add in the sugar and mix. Transfer back the fried nuts into the pan and mix. Also add the rose water and the cardamom powder and mix. Cook for 2-3 more minutes on medium-low heat and then turn off the heat. Serve Sheer Khurma warm or chilled.