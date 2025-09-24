 Effective Hacks To Keep Your Clothes Odour-Free
e-Paper Get App
HomeWeekendEffective Hacks To Keep Your Clothes Odour-Free

Effective Hacks To Keep Your Clothes Odour-Free

Discover easy household tricks using baking soda, vinegar, essential oils, and more to keep your clothes smelling clean and fresh all the time

Shikha JainUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
article-image

No one likes pulling out freshly washed clothes only to find they still carry a musty or sweaty smell. Odours usually come from bacteria, moisture, and improper storage—but the good news is, you can tackle all of them with simple household hacks. Here is a detailed guide to keeping your clothes fresh and odour-free, naturally!

Material required:

Baking soda

Vinegar 

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 'India Calls For End To Hostilities In Ukraine, Gaza,' Says EAM Jaishankar At UNGA
VIDEO: 'India Calls For End To Hostilities In Ukraine, Gaza,' Says EAM Jaishankar At UNGA
Several IPS Officers Under CBI Lens In Igatpuri Fake Call Centre Probe
Several IPS Officers Under CBI Lens In Igatpuri Fake Call Centre Probe
Mumbai Police Return Stolen And Lost Property Worth ₹89.79 Lakh To Citizens In Eastern Suburbs
Mumbai Police Return Stolen And Lost Property Worth ₹89.79 Lakh To Citizens In Eastern Suburbs
Karur Stampede: Vijay Breaks Silence, Says 'My Heart Is Shattered' As Death Toll Rises To 36
Karur Stampede: Vijay Breaks Silence, Says 'My Heart Is Shattered' As Death Toll Rises To 36

Lemon

Essential oils

Charcoal pouches

Muslin bags 

Cedar wood blocks / chips 

Dried lavender / rose petals 

Cloves

While washing:

Add ½ cup baking soda directly into the drum or detergent slot during your wash. It neutralizes bad odours, softens water, and boosts your detergent’s power.

Pour ½ cup white vinegar in the rinse cycle. It’s a natural deodorizer, breaks down detergent residue, and leaves clothes soft without any lingering vinegar smell.

For especially stubborn smells, add 2–3 tablespoons of lemon juice in the wash cycle. The citric acid helps cut through bacteria and leaves a clean, citrusy scent.

Read Also
Bad Odour In Your Home? Try These 5 Quick Hacks
article-image

While drying:

Dry your clothes in direct sunlight whenever possible. UV rays naturally kill bacteria and remove musty odours that dryers or indoor drying can sometimes lock in.

Mix 1 cup water + 5–6 drops of essential oil (lavender, eucalyptus, or tea tree) in a spray bottle. Lightly spritz clothes before drying for a subtle, fresh fragrance.

Place activated charcoal bags around your drying area or near laundry baskets. They absorb moisture and prevent sweaty, damp odours from settling in.

Read Also
4 Everyday Hacks To Instantly Upgrade Your Routine
article-image

Storage hacks:

Fill small muslin bags with baking soda and keep them in drawers or closets. They will continuously absorb odours and humidity.

Add cedarwood blocks or chips to your wardrobe. Not only do they leave a clean, woody scent, but they also repel moths and insects.

Fill small fabric bags with dried lavender, rose petals, or cloves. These natural fragrances keep clothes smelling fresh while adding a calming scent to your wardrobe.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nisha's Mumbai: Of Patriotism, Parties, And Pioneering Design; Nisha JamVwal Gives A Glimpse Of Her...

Nisha's Mumbai: Of Patriotism, Parties, And Pioneering Design; Nisha JamVwal Gives A Glimpse Of Her...

5 Strategies To Manage Risk And Build Wealth In Volatile Markets

5 Strategies To Manage Risk And Build Wealth In Volatile Markets

Book Review: Chandrashekhar B. Khare’s Chasing Conjecture—Inside The Mind Of A Mathematician, A...

Book Review: Chandrashekhar B. Khare’s Chasing Conjecture—Inside The Mind Of A Mathematician, A...

Sujok Therapy For Stye Relief: Pressure Points That Help

Sujok Therapy For Stye Relief: Pressure Points That Help

Book Review: Vishwajeet Agarwal’s Shiva And Shakti: The Dance Of Transformation In Coaching—A...

Book Review: Vishwajeet Agarwal’s Shiva And Shakti: The Dance Of Transformation In Coaching—A...