Effective Hacks To Keep Your Clothes Odour-Free

No one likes pulling out freshly washed clothes only to find they still carry a musty or sweaty smell. Odours usually come from bacteria, moisture, and improper storage—but the good news is, you can tackle all of them with simple household hacks. Here is a detailed guide to keeping your clothes fresh and odour-free, naturally!

Material required:

Baking soda

Vinegar

Lemon

Essential oils

Charcoal pouches

Muslin bags

Cedar wood blocks / chips

Dried lavender / rose petals

Cloves

While washing:

Add ½ cup baking soda directly into the drum or detergent slot during your wash. It neutralizes bad odours, softens water, and boosts your detergent’s power.

Pour ½ cup white vinegar in the rinse cycle. It’s a natural deodorizer, breaks down detergent residue, and leaves clothes soft without any lingering vinegar smell.

For especially stubborn smells, add 2–3 tablespoons of lemon juice in the wash cycle. The citric acid helps cut through bacteria and leaves a clean, citrusy scent.

While drying:

Dry your clothes in direct sunlight whenever possible. UV rays naturally kill bacteria and remove musty odours that dryers or indoor drying can sometimes lock in.

Mix 1 cup water + 5–6 drops of essential oil (lavender, eucalyptus, or tea tree) in a spray bottle. Lightly spritz clothes before drying for a subtle, fresh fragrance.

Place activated charcoal bags around your drying area or near laundry baskets. They absorb moisture and prevent sweaty, damp odours from settling in.

Storage hacks:

Fill small muslin bags with baking soda and keep them in drawers or closets. They will continuously absorb odours and humidity.

Add cedarwood blocks or chips to your wardrobe. Not only do they leave a clean, woody scent, but they also repel moths and insects.

Fill small fabric bags with dried lavender, rose petals, or cloves. These natural fragrances keep clothes smelling fresh while adding a calming scent to your wardrobe.