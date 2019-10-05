Durga the leader

A career woman, wife and mother, she believes, “As a woman, when I look at these three forms, I see a strong homemaker, a loving wife and a mother in Gauri; a no-nonsense woman with an “I mean business” attitude in Durga; and a raw force of the female strength in Kali who will not hesitate to unleash her wrath on the offenders. And I try to imbibe all these qualities as the situation may demand.”

Another multi-tasking woman, Supriya Verma, Associate Director (Forensic) at PwC, avers, “Durga, as we see her, is a very independent being! She is associated with being fierce and yet just, compassionate and yet upright, and of being clearly decisive.

Her name is taken independent of all the other gods as she has many facets which truly represent the ability and agility to adapt to situations.” So in the end, to Supriya, “her versatility is what I appreciate the most.”

Qualities worth emulating

Being a path-showing leader herself, Supriya ponders for a bit before answering, “To be a great leader, one needs to be nimble-footed to adapt to the changes and realise what is achievable and what is far-fetched...this vision and versatility of Ma Durga is what I appreciate and emulate the most! I try and mould myself according to the situation rather than repent and spend my energy on thinking about the impossibilities. I try to make those things possible that are!”

Similarly, Deepti deliberates, “What does Durga teach me?” before coming to a decision. “Well, she teaches me to remain true to my convictions even in the face of any adversities. She teaches me that even a wild beast like a tiger or a lion can be tamed.