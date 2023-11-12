Diwali 2023: Gen Z Shares How They Are Reinventing The Festival

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, has been celebrated for centuries, steeped in tradition and cultural significance. However, with the advent of the digital age, Gen Z is bringing a fresh perspective to this ancient festival, infusing it with a modern twist that resonates with their tech-savvy and innovative mindset.

Reel it, feel it

Well, I believe they are too glued to their social media that they won’t mind going live on Instagram or having a virtual party with their friends this Diwali. Or for that matter creating Instagram reels and sharing them with their ‘fam’. “For Gen Z, the art of aesthetics takes centre stage; their attires and decor choices are carefully curated for the sole purpose of crafting visually captivating Instagram stories. The practice of creating engaging reels from their photo galleries has become their preferred medium for reliving moments of joy and creating enduring memories. In this way, Gen Z has artfully reimagined and revitalized the Diwali experience blending tradition with a modern digital fair,” says Anjali Chandak, a Public Relations professional, and a Gen Z.

“We as Gen Z are using platforms like Snapchat and Instagram to showcase and share our Diwali decor and celebration with friends and followers. Mostly it is about posting beautifully curated stories and posts about what we plan to do this Diwali. We celebrate it with our family and our social media family,” adds Siddhant Sharma, another Gen Z PR professional.

Aryushi, another Gen Z from Delhi said that she enjoys virtual tambola sessions the most about Diwali parties.

Not just for stories

Gen Z is not only about just new trends and buzzwords. They are much more than that. They understand a lot more than the previous generation the importance of certain good deeds in life. Nisha Popli, a Gen Z media professional, says, “We acknowledge the true spirit of Diwali by giving back using social media for charity drives and raising awareness about pressing issues. It’s not about lightning diyas; it’s about lightning lives.”

Varun Seth, CEO and co-founder of Ketto India says, “Resonating to what and how Gen Z thinks, I feel that they understand that small acts of giving can lead to significant change. Gen Z is having an impact in several ways, including actively participating in social media campaigns and online crowdfunding, making microdonations, and volunteering for charitable causes. They want to actively participate in causes that they are passionate about and to which they can relate. These could range from animal welfare to the environment, etc. The most crucial aspect is that they want to be a part of the change.”



Workshops and DIY apps

Gen Z’s affinity for technology extends beyond celebrations to education.

Diwali-themed coding workshops have gained popularity, encouraging young enthusiasts to develop their apps and games centred around the festival. From virtual firecracker simulations to interactive storytelling apps, these initiatives not only promote technological skills but also create a new wave of digital experiences associated with Diwali.

Read Also 5 Things You Should Never Say To Your Boss

Embracing eco-friendly

They are woke! They won’t indulge in firecrackers. They would rather light up eco-friendly diyas and tell their social media fam about that. “I truly believe that Gen Zs are rocking eco-friendly Diwali vibes, swapping out old-school lights for cool LEDs, going for clay diyas and jazzing up their decor with sustainable swag. They are profoundly making Diwali lit and green,” says Razi Ahmed, a Gurugram-based working professional. It is true that we now see many Gen Z social media influencers selling this ideology of sustainable living more than anyone else.



Digital rangoli competitions

Rangoli, the colourful art form created on the ground with powders and petals, has undergone a digital makeover. Gen Z is hosting online rangoli competitions, where participants showcase their artistic flair using graphic design tools and digital platforms. The vibrant and intricate patterns are no longer confined to doorsteps but are shared across social media, transforming Diwali into a visually stunning and collaborative experience.

Well, they truly know their game and celebrate Diwali in the most innovative ways possible which is somewhat different from how the previous generations used to celebrate Diwali.

The real has become a reel and the ignorance has become a conscious celebration. That’s how it is.