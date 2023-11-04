Diwali 2023: From Perfume To Wellness Delights, Here’s A Curated List That You Can Gift This Festive Season

Post-Diwali detox gift pack

This Diwali, share love and minerals with Evocus, which has brought you an incredible range of health-conscious - gift collections with added minerals to maintain your immunity and gut health with the pace at which we live with multiple usefulness properties like Super Hydration, Boosting Metabolism & Immunity, Detoxification & PH level of 8+ and beautiful packaging. Choose to shower love with a gift of wellness and stronger immunity with Evocus impressive selection of exquisite gifts that will not only leave a lasting impression on your loved ones but will also inspire them to continue on the path of healthy living.

Price: Rs 2400

To shop visit: drinkevocus.com

Wellness Delights

The traditional celebration of Diwali which includes family, food, and get-togethers with the inevitable ‘gifting’ element, has changed in recent years. People are increasingly looking for more considerate gifting options for their loved ones. This Diwali, VAHDAM India has unveiled an incredible range of wellness-based gifts comprising fresh teas and superfoods. There are various gift boxes to choose from like India Glow (6 teas), India Bloom (12 Teas), Assorted Tea Bags (25 variants, 25 tea bags), among several others.

Price: Rs 640 onwards

To buy visit: vahdam.in

Festive glow kit

Treat yourself to the gift of radiant, rejuvenated skin with Skeyndor's exquisite skincare products. From the gentle and hydrating Thermal Cleansing Gel to the illuminating Antiox Glowing Serum and Instant Illuminating Mask, Skeyndor offers a range of luxurious solutions to enhance your natural beauty. Embrace the festive season with a radiant and glowing complexion, courtesy of Skeyndor's skincare wonders.

Price: Rs 1200 onwards

To shop visit: skeyndor.in

Exquisite Diwali Hampers

The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai, presents its exquisite Diwali hampers, making it the perfect solution for both corporate gifting and delightful presents for your loved ones. Experience the essence of Diwali with their handcrafted creations, lovingly curated by their talented chefs. Every bite from these hampers is a testament to the love and craftsmanship that goes into creating these delectable treats. The hampers include Gourmet Box, Festive Box, Festival Treasures, Orchid Delight, and Orchid Delight Signature Chocolates.

Price: Rs 500 onwards

To shop visit: The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai's gourmet shop at The Orchid Hotel Mumbai, near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Culinary bliss unwrapped

Little Food Co is thrilled to unveil its exclusive Diwali Hampers, promising a delectable culinary journey for this year's festival of lights. These Diwali Hampers (veg and non-veg) are available in in two sizes: the Big Size Hamper, serving 4-6, and the Mid Size Hamper, serving 2-3, catering to gatherings of various scales. These hampers are carefully curated providing a comprehensive grazing experience that encompasses savoury nibbles, artisanal cheeses, and delightful desserts. Chef Bhakti is the culinary mastermind behind these creations.

Price: Rs 2500 onwards

Available: Till Nov 14, across Mumbai

To book call: 9833694518

Gifting options for him & her

Brune & Bareskin presents an exquisite collection of leather accessories. For those with an eye for detail and a taste for luxury, their micro leather bags and belts are a delight. And if you're in search of the perfect gift for the adventurous soul, there are stylish backpacks. These backpacks are not only trendy but also built to last, making them an ideal companion for travellers and daily commuters alike. Whether it's a wallet and key chain combo, micro leather bags and belts, or a sleek backpack, there’s something for everyone.

Price: On Request

To shop visit: voganow.com

Festive Decor

AROMATISK from IKEA will help turn your place into a festive haven with elegant and functional pieces inspired by traditional Indian arts and crafts. Among the many products in this collection, here are a few to create a festive look at your home: Peacock Decoration, Tealight Holder with Stand, Candlestick/candle holder, Cushion Cover, Duvet Cover and Pillowcases, Floor Cushion, Curtain, Vase, Garland, Serving bowl.

To shop visit: IKEA stores in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai

For the love of perfume

Want to impress your lady love with a luxury perfume? Bare Rose Eau de Parfum by Apparel Group’s Victoria’s Secret’s makes for an ideal choice. A floral take on the original, vivid petals and warm woods mingles with your body chemistry, creating a signature scent.

Price: Rs 8,999 (100ml)

To shop visit: victoriassecret.in and stores

Style it right

Keeping up with the festive spirit, Dyson introduces a Blue Blush limited colourway edition in an ultra-matte finish for the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler. The electrifying ultra-blue contrasts a pastel blush pink, an exploration of colour innovation and experimentation by Dyson’s colour, materials and finishes designers. The Dyson Airwrap multi-styler has been re-engineered for faster, easier styling. It also features Dyson’s intelligent heat control technology, allowing users to achieve their desired style at a lower temperature, preventing hair from heat damage.

Price: Rs 49,900

To shop visit: dyson.in and Dyson stores

Diwali special Mithai Boxes

The joy of Diwali is in the air and Nksha, renowned for its culinary excellence, has introduced a range of exquisite and healthy traditional mithai boxes. These thoughtfully crafted delights are a testament to the restaurant's commitment to innovation, tradition, and well-being. Here's a glimpse of what Nksha's Diwali Mithai Boxes have to offer: Salted Caramel Barfi (no nuts, gluten free), Biscotti and Chai Kaju Peda (gluten free), Dry Fruits, Fig & Dates Roll (no added sugar, gluten free), Honey Badam and Moong Dal Barfi (gluten free, made with jaggery), and Pishori Pistachio Ladoo (gluten free, dairy free).

Price: Rs 1200 onwards

To shop visit: Nksha, ADCB Rehmat Manzil, 1A / 1B, Veer Nariman Rd, Churchgate, Mumbai or Contact: 09820475555

Wine and dine!

Want to make your Diwali Gift memorable? Gift your loved ones luxury packed in a wine bottle. Made from the best quality grapes, Chateau Indage wines blend flawlessly with flavoured mixers to prepare and relish refreshing cocktails and sangrias with your family and friends this festive season.

Price: Rs 1,399 (750 ml)

To shop visit: chateauindage.in

Sunday Brunch with a festive zest

Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport is set to host a Diwali special brunch on November 12. The hotel's renowned Sunday Brunch Club - Garden Edit will transform into a festive extravaganza, adorned with exquisite Diwali decor and vibrant ambiance. The specially curated Diwali menu promises a culinary journey through various regional delicacies such as Bateka nu shaak, Thalassery (murgh biryani), Ratan Manjusha, Chingudi malai, Thechwani, and sweets such as Atta laddoo and Gujiya.

When: Nov 12, 12:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Where: Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport, Andheri East, Mumbai

To book a place contact: 9321446027, 9321446041

