These Beauty Products With Natural Ingredients Are Must Have For Dry Winters

Always on the search for a suitable normal skin cream and make-up remover, our quest ended with Rovina Naturals Bright Pink Cream and Makeup Cleansing Butter. Like most products with Vitamin E, these too offer ample moisturisation to the skin.

The active ingredient in the formulation is Niacinamide Mulberry Extract, Licorice Extract, And Vitamin E, which gives an instant glow with a bit of make-up look. It also works as a BB cream in case you don't want to use a foundation base. If your skin is dry and itchy, try this cream. The cream holds enough moisture without being too sticky and stays for at least six hours. The cream comes in pink jar packaging and has a mild fragrance.

Apply it on extra dry or rough areas as the Licorice extract formula in the product gives instant spot correction and glow. With about twenty days of use, we haven't experienced any side effects from the product, however, the downside is the quantity. If you apply generously every day in your morning and evening skin-care routine, it will not last more than 10 days. It's not pocket-friendly but worth giving a try at Rs 799.

Next product we tried is the Makeup Cleansing Butter from the brand. The product comes in a tube format and melts on the skin quickly. You may need to take a generous amount to get rid of the makeup and accumulated dust on your face and neck. It's light on the face and blends well. After you cleanse the face, it leaves your skin soft and nourished. The product has about 12 active herbs including coconut oil, jojoba oil, grapefruit extract and green tea extract among others. We felt green tea extract on a higher portion, as the skin looks smooth unlike what it is with coconut and jojoba oil. However, we give credit to these oils for the moisturised skin after make-up removal. It is the best product to carry when you are travelling. It is pocket-friendly at just Rs 375.

We also tried their Matcha Aloe Gel Lotion with SPF 30. This is the highlight of the entire newly launched range by the brand. The packaging of the gel lotion is beautiful. The first look of the bottle itself transports you to the sun-soaked seaside. And when you apply it, it's worth it. Unlike many sunblocks, this one comes as a lightweight gel-based lotion. It's nourishing and very light on the skin leaving a refreshing fragrance for a few hours after application. If you are looking for something light on your skin, this is for you. It's hydrating and leaves the skin soft and supple. In addition, you can apply this gel lotion on itchy skin, however, you may want to patch test. For us, it worked on post-waxing rashes. It has water and sweat resistance for at least six to eight hours and feels comfortable on the skin. The gel lotion is for all skin types and costs Rs 599.

The smallest of all is Mint lip scrub. If you are looking to add a lip scrub to your daily routine, you may want to start with Rivona's Mint lip scrub followed by Beetroot lip balm. It has Niacinamide as an active ingredient so moisturisation isn't a concern post scrubbing your lips. Try to be gentle while applying as the product has strong coarse particles to help you exfoliate your lips. The product is priced at Rs 249.

Hydrating Aloe & Coconut Gentle Hydrating Facial Scrub and Body Lotion by Better Body Bombay is made to wow!

Our quest for finding that perfect body lotion and scrub that has a delightful fragrance ended with Better Body Bombay's latest offerings. We tried their tropical blend of Aloe & Coconut Hydrating Body Lotion and it has become our everyday pick. The soothing aloe and moisturising coconut oil as active ingredients leave your skin feeling hydrated, smooth, and soft all day long. The guava fruit extract present in the lotion boosts the skin's natural defense and regenerative powers and provides an added layer of protection, making this lotion an essential part of our daily routine. The gentle fragrance is the highlight of this product which comes in a closure bottle. The lotion also packs in the natural goodness Ayurveda has to offer. It is ultra light-weight, hydrates well, and works on repairing dry, sun-burnt skin. It is a non-irritant and adapts well to different skin types.

The other offering from this newly launched brand is Hydrating Aloe & Coconut Gentle Hydrating Facial Scrub, and the product stands to its name completely. The pull-out packaging is the first thing you will notice and then the fragrance, which you seldom find in a scrub. It is gentle but exfoliates well and leaves the skin nourished and fresh. It incorporates coconut and cranberry powder as its main components. What do these do? Both help keep the skin's natural oils and sebum intact. The highlight of this product is the price and the quantity, as it costs Rs 475 but comes in a good quantity. We highly recommend this product for keeping the skin soft and luminous.

Both the products along with their Blood Orange Hand Wash are a must-try, especially when they come at a value for money price.