Diwali 2023: From Diyas To Jewellery, Here’s A Curated List That You Can Gift This Festive Season

Contemporary diyas

Indecraft diyas are made of brass, composed gently with enamel. Apart from the light that shines over the surroundings, the distinct colour of each offers a subtle texture. A rare set to diffuse the light and display the design is a wonderful gifting item.

To shop visit: indecrafts.com

The Joy & Light Edit

The Joy & Light Edit is an ode to the Festival of Lights, or Diwali, which has the potency of uniting the entire country because of the appeal and magnificence encircling the festival. This Diwali, bring mystic joy and brightness to a person's life with The Joy & Light Edit at Phoenix Palladium; your every purchase will change a life. Phoenix Palladium showcases a wealth of designer and luxury merchandise, lifestyle products, and services. The commercial space makes this Diwali special by donating a percentage of your purchase to the underprivileged.

To shop visit: Palladium Mall, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Last minute beauty gifting

This Diwali, Anastasia Beverly Hills brings you the perfect way to embrace and share the sense of togetherness with your loved ones. Prepare to embark on a journey of beauty and elegance with their Diwali gifting kits featuring the alluring Fall Romance Eyeshadow Palette, a symbol of timeless beauty and modern sophistication. Each kit is designed to elevate your Diwali gifting experience, allowing you to express your love and appreciation for those who light up your life.

To shop visit: Sephora or Nykaa Luxe outlets in Mumbai or their website

Diwali Hampers

Dreaming about eating your favorite mithai and spending quality time with family only to remember you forgot to order a gift for your loved ones? Don’t worry, we’re here to help. Impress them with 24K Gold Collection Gift Set by Pilgrim which comes with 24K Gold Facial Mask, 24K Gold Serum and 24K Gold Moisturiser. It also contains a Gua Sha, a facial kit tool that helps pat in the serum for a sculpted look.

To shop visit: discoverpilgrim.com

For tech geeks

Gift your tech geek loved ones with gadgets they can use. Portronics is offering huge discounts of up to 85% on a select range of audio gear, projectors, power banks, and other products. Consumers can buy their favourite gadgets at a discounted price online by entering the “DIWALI” code during the purchasing process. Other products such as Twins S9, Dash 2, Decibel 23, Key2 Combo, and Mport 7 are also available at a discounted price. For those seeking to buy budget-friendly gadgets suitable for gifting during this Diwali season can buy these for their loved ones.

To shop visit: portronics.com

Delightful treats

Present your loved ones with Chocolates Designer Gift Box. The hamper contains chikki, butterscotch, hot chocolate stick mocha, and almond are among the carefully chosen sweet delicacies included in the box of bliss along with two exquisitely designed diyas.

To shop visit: Food Square, Bandra

Golden Moments

Mad Over Donuts’ limited-edition range is a beautiful fusion of signature donuts topped with rich, traditional Diwali treats. And if you’re looking for great gifting options, these make the perfect gifts as they come in stunning new festive gift boxes. Also available is a Diwali Special Bites Box with 18 exquisite, bite-sized donuts in the Golden Donut flavours, these are just the right accompaniments for your Diwali parties.

To shop visit: All Mad Over Donuts stores across country till Nov 15

Grooming time

Discover the exquisite selection of grooming and personal health products from Philips India, designed to elevate your gifting experience this festive season. You have a vast range to choose from for men and women. You are spoilt for choice with UV Protect Hair Straightener, UV Protect Hair Dryer, Facial Hair Remover, Kerashine Straighteners, OneBlade Pro, and Sonicare Electric Toothbrush among others.

To shop visit: Leading electronic retails stores and Amazon

Homeware and more

Celebrate Diwali with Chumbak's new Marigold collection of homeware and gifts. The collection is inspired by the auspicious Marigold motif. Designed to infuse your celebrations with energetic colours and prints that perfectly complement the aura of the season and adds a touch of warmth and joy to your home.

Fashion jewellery

Voylla has revolutionised the industry by introducing a whole new category of fashion jewellery that perfectly meets the fashion needs of the young female demographic. Their extensive array of exquisite jewellery spans from traditional to contemporary designs, ensuring there's a perfect choice for every personal preference. Whether it's intricate gold-plated jewellery or stylish, contemporary pieces to make a fashion statement, Voylla's offerings are the ideal way to add a touch of glamour to the festivities, making it a splendid gift choice for your loved ones.

To shop visit: voylla.com

Grand Diwali Feast

Gather your loved ones and head over to your closest Khandani Rajdhani for a gastronomic journey that encapsulates the pure essence of togetherness during festivities. The festive menu boasts a magnificent range of dishes, including jalebis and indulgent Karanji. You are also welcome to satisfy your taste buds with a velvety smooth Kesari Shrikhand. Also, relish the delicious Shakarpara and Khajoor Ni Pattice, which pay homage to India’s rich heritage of scrumptious flavours. For those who prefer a savoury option, experience the medley of flavourful spices in the Mirch Vada Chaat.

Where: Across all Khandani Rajdhani outlets till Nov 15

