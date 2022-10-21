Diwali 2022: Banish negativity and bring positive vibes by lighting brass diyas

Diwali celebration isn’t complete without the lighting of diyas. However, this year, instead of lighting clay diyas, opt for metal ones. Metals like brass are excellent conductors of positive energy. The flow of holy energy into your home depends on the material of the diyas. The ghee or oil in a diya represents negativity in your mind, and the wick represents your soul, as per Vastu shastra. Here are some unique and traditional diyas, which you can use for Diwali and reap their benefits:

Navagraha Diya

It represents the nine astrological planets and brings courage and wealth into one’s life. This diya has nine wicks, eight of which are surrounded by planets, and one of which is occupied by the sun (Lord Surya). In this diya, only the wick face of Saturn is made of steel or iron, and it should be placed facing Saturn’s position, that is, west. It brings in positive vibes and protects you from negative energy. It provides prosperity, health, peace of mind, and the courage to face challenges.

Kuthu Vilakku

It is one of the traditional diyas used in all devotional activities and holds a significant place in Hindu Sanatan Dharma. From the dark, negative side of life, this brings you to the light. Since Goddess Rajarajeshwari (a combination of Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati) is thought to reside there, it is frequently used as a symbol of women’s power. The bottom section of this lamp is Lord Brahma, the centre portion is Lord Vishnu, and the spot where the wick rests is Lord Shiva. The five qualities that a girl should have are represented by the wicks in this diya (kindness, intelligence, firmness, patience, and caution). Kuthu Vilakku is the symbol of how knowledge replaces ignorance.

Ashta Lakshmi Diya

It has carvings of eight Lakshmis, which is known as Ashta Lakshmi. The Ashta Lakshmi are Adhi, Dhanya, Veera, Gaja, Santana, Vidhya, Vijaya, and Dhana Lakshmi. It is frequently used in greeting rituals. Lighting this diya provides eight types of wealth from Ashta Lakshmi -- such as granary wealth, courage, kid offspring, knowledge, wisdom, success, fame, fortune, and spiritual wealth. It also brings Ashta Lakshmi’s divine light, presence, and blessings to your home and family.