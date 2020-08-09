Coronavirus lockdown: From cleaners to shampoos, how people made use of nature-made substitutes

• Cleansing: Use a combination of turmeric and powdered oats, mixed into a paste with honey (oily skin) or milk (dry skin). Use this once a day. At night, dab your face with honey to cleanse. In addition to being antibacterial, honey is also an effective cleanser. “Since we are not stepping out as often during the lockdown, we don’t have to worry about dust or dirt accumulating on the facial skin. These mild cleansers are more than enough,” Das says. For your body, she recommends blending oats into powder and using this instead of soaps and bodywashes.

• Toning: Dilute apple cider vinegar with rosewater in a 20:80 ratio. Infuse water with slices of cucumber, ginger, and mint. Freeze in cubes and rub on your face to tighten your pores. Cucumber also reduces blemishes and the appearance of dark circles. Additionally, if you have an aloe vera plant at home, you can use the pulp as an undereye gel.

• Hair: While most natural beauty-lovers are familiar with swapping out shampoos with shikakai powder, Das advises also replacing serums with almond oil. “Dab almond oil on your wet hair. A little goes a long way,” she says.

Home cleaning

• Surface cleaning: For glass surfaces, Kedia recommends mixing white vinegar and water in equal parts and spraying this on the surface. Wipe off with a plain cotton cloth. “White vinegar is a weak acetic acid that has strong antibacterial properties. When diluted further, you can also use it to get rid of stubborn stains on fabric,” she explains. To clean rust, mix baking soda with water in a thick paste. Apply this to the affected area.

• Kitchen disinfecting: Lemons have a high acidic content, which makes them excellent natural deodorisers. You can dilute lemon juice in water and spray this on surfaces. For greasy stains, rub a slice of lemon directly on the affected area. Kedia also advises rubbing lemons on your chopping boards to disinfect them or on dull copper pans to restore their shine.

• Laundry: Swap out your laundry detergent with baking soda, says Kedia. Wipe down surfaces with a solution of baking soda and water.

• Floor cleaning: Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji swears by a simple solution of salt and water, which she believes is an excellent cleaner and leaves behind no stickiness or residue. Neem water, made by boiling neem leaves in water, is also a great alternative to store-bought disinfectants, says nutritionist Honey Thaker.