Coronavirus lockdown: A day in the life of a traveller

And, so we reached Kannur station, bags packed with an extra one in tow carrying masks, sanitisers, tissue papers and all that which could make our journey a sparkly clean and sanitised one. Greeting us was a deathly silence and two policemen at the entrance. Three dogs walked leisurely; one limping. The masked faces, squeaky clean train station gave it an aura of a scene straight out of a movie where people were staying put at homes due to an ET attack.

After our tickets were checked, the relative had to return (he didn’t have to wait long enough till the ‘mostly late’ train arrived and he could see us off). After he left, we entered the platform. I had never seen a station like that in my entire life. Bereft of passengers, snacks, coolies and its very life, in fact. The policemen even looked happy that they had spotted humans and were happy to talk.

In fact, the station was so clean that one could literally sit down and have food there. The smell of bleaching powder wafted and reminded us yet again that we were in dangerous territory, but with our protective gear in place. Much to our delight, the train arrived before time (I couldn’t believe our luck) and saved us from the mosquito attack. As the train’s coaches became visible, we fell silent. Two, three, one, four — the number of people in each coach was now becoming evident. The train halted. We got in.

Our theory that seats in a two-tier coach would mean better physical distancing felt like a joke. My father, mother and I were the only three passengers in our coach. Dad’s face spoke of muted terror. Mom’s, likewise. I seemed to be the only happy human being there, excitedly clicking pictures of the clean coach, sanitising our seats (being 101% sure that corona won't play with us now).