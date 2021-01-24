Close encounters with tigress Paro at the Corbett Tiger Reserve amid COVID-19 pandemic

My son heard the message and tried to capture the moment. He saw a crocodile approaching the tiger as if ready to grab his easy meal on the platter. My son was fortunate to take a few shots within a span of 30 to 40 seconds. And, he son later informed us of the crocodile’s presence next to the tiger. This was probably the first record of such a behaviour at Corbett. I remember when a tiger was spotted beside an elephant in the river from the High Bank, it became a talk of the wildlife community at Corbett Park.

While the tourists were trying to find out whether it was a tiger or a tigress, which was seen beside the crocodile, some movement was noticed at the opposite side of the bank. We saw another tiger following a herd of spotted deers. This new development arrested the viewers’ attention, with every vehicle trying to grab a place at a convenient position on the bank of the river to capture the real-life drama in the wild. The mother of three cubs, namely the so-called Paro, appeared at the shore and the flock of deers ran for life through the river, evading their prey’s deadly paws. She stopped, observed for some time, and then put her feet in the clear waters of the Ram Ganga river, and started her journey towards the end where her daughter was waiting, and we were stationed to capture the moment.

Soon enough, Paro and one of the cubs crossed the path on which the vehicles were waiting, and moved into the thicket. During the safari, we got a chance to get a few clicks of the entire family.