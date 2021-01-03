Of sustainable tourism and airport hotels: What 2021 has in store for the tourism industry

Airport Hotels and destination weddings

Today, nobody wants to risk traversing the downtown area of a new city if it can be avoided. Airport hotels (usually located on the airport property within a 3-km radius) come complete with fine dining options and luxurious rooms — a place to stay for the jet lagged traveler during long layovers between flights.

Pandemic or not, people are still getting married and the ‘big fat Indian wedding’ is adapting to the new normal. Says Rubin Cherian, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Airport, “There has been a rise in destination weddings this season. Unlike earlier where overseas guests or guests from different cities would stay at the residence of the bride and groom, the hosts now want their guests to come, attend and go back quickly.” This trend is echoed in other cities as well.

Sustainable tourism

Thanks to the pandemic, Mother Nature got a much-needed sabbatical in 2020 and people (especially millennials) realised the extent of damage we had previously done to our planet. In India, state governments are laying out ambitious plans for future projects as well. Maharashtra is case in point. Dr Sawalkar has been in talks with various stakeholders. “Going further, Maharashtra will be focusing on sustainable tourism by introducing green hotels and a new set of laws. Sensitization drives via social media will be soon started and compliance with these laws will become mandatory,” he said.

Over tourism is now getting replaced with conscious and sustainable travel, which is eco-friendly (think campervans, glamping and green hotels) and we are glad!

Road trips

With new border regulations, air bubbles and intermittent shutting and reopening of various countries, people are now worried about being stranded in their vacation destinations. 2020 has forced many to ditch the foreign trips and turn inwards. Says Sonam Lamba, a freelance graphic designer based in Pune, “I never knew my own country is so beautiful. Last year, when the lockdown was eased, I visited Matheran, Kamshet and Khandala. For 2021 I’m planning an ambitious road trip with 2 of my friends all the way to Kanyakumari.” Road trips are a great way to embrace and appreciate what’s right here in your own backyard. With No security check points or fear of shutting down of flights makes this a tension free choice as well!

Staycations and safety

The hop skip jump trip that jampacks a crazy itinerary spanning various cities is now getting replaced with long staycations in one place. However, corona virus is still very real and hotels are bucking up on their safety and sanitisation measures.