Celebrate your friendship with these five movies

Rang De Basanti

The iconic dialogue "College de gate de iss taraf hum life ko nachate hain.. te dooji taraf life humko nachati hai", is from this movie. It is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The story begins when a British film student comes to India to document the historical events of the Indian freedom movement. Through her friend Sonia, she meets Daljeet (DJ), Sukhi, Ajay, and Aslam on campus and asks them to act in her film. Initially, the five men struggle to understand the psyche of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Ashfaqullah Khan, and Rajguru. But then a personal tragedy steers them towards a more personal quest for justice.

Available: Netflix

Grown Ups

Dennis Dugan directed the 2010 American comedy film Grown Ups. The story is told through the eyes of five longtime friends who won their junior high school basketball championship in 1978. They gathered for a Fourth of July weekend three decades later after learning of the tragic passing of their basketball coach. This movie also has a sequel. Three years after the events of the first movie, Lenny Feder moved his family to Stanton, where his friends Eric Lamonsoff, Kurt McKenzie, and Marcus Higgins reside.

Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Read Also Fix your sleep cycle with these sleeping apps

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

This movie is famous among college students. The plot revolves around a group of friends (Shaleen, Mala, Jiggy, Bombs, and Rotlu) who begin to retell the love story of a gentle and modest Jai, aka Rats, with his fearlessly spunky best friend Aditi (Meow). The two find it hard to acknowledge their feelings for each other, having spent years as buddies before eventually falling hopelessly in love. The Abbas Tyrewala directorial debut is a dramatic ride, filled with multiple nuances and life lessons about friendship. Starring Genelia D'Souza, Imran Khan, Prateik Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ayaz Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and others.

Available: Netflix

3 Idiots

We often hear this dialogue, "Dost fail ho jaye toh dukh hota hai.. lekin dost first aa jaye toh zyada dukh hota hai," on social media or from our friends. This movie is about three students at an engineering college who come from different backgrounds. Somehow they find common ground, aided by laughter, fun, forgiveness, and love. The story begins with Raju (Sharman Joshi) and Farhan (R. Madhavan) trying to find their college friend 'Rancho, who has transformed their lives as well as their perspective about true success. Upon discovering that Rancho has disappeared without informing anybody, they embark on a road trip to find him. It is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Available: Amazon Prime Video

Sex and the City: The Movie

It is a 2008 American romantic comedy film written and directed by Michael Patrick King. The plot revolves around a writer in New York City who has finally married to Mr. Big. Her three best friends must console her after one of them unwittingly leads Big to jilt her. But on their wedding day, Big has cold feet after his lover's friend, Miranda, expresses the truth of marriage to him after being disappointed by her spouse.

Available: Netflix