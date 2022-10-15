Banyan Tree Cafe in Mumbai offers enticing healthy and comfort food options

Pic: Instagram/ Banyan Tree Cafe

What once was an ice factory in the buzzing lanes of Ballard Estate, was a ruin when Kamal Malik saw the potential it had to be turned into a multi-level, multi-venue outfit. Currently, only two venues are operational – the exhibition gallery and The Banyan Tree Café.

When you enter from the Calicut Street side of the ice factory, you are greeted by a huge Banyan Tree, which the factory owner had nurtured, and Malik and his associates have cherished. Take a right near the tree to enter the small café section or sit outside under the tree on a cool day.

The best thing about the café’s menu for many, probably, is the all-day breakfast and all-day eggs. Amongst the variety of egg recipes on show, the one that catches the eye and delights the palate is Heart Healthy Omelette — the goat cheese melted inside the white fluff, wraps the spinach and mushrooms with it, making it a delicious combination.

Good Vibes Salad |

While they give you a choice to create your own salad, their own salads that come under the ‘Hugs In A Salad Bowl’ head are scrumptious too. The portions are quite big. The ‘big’ size portion is good enough for three people and the ‘medium’ for two if they order something else on the side. Good Vibes, the salad with avocado, rocket leaves, radish and dried cranberries is finished with a dash of lemon vinaigrette that makes it a fresh start of a meal. Raining Grains is a unique combination of cooked barley pearls, nuts, berries, arugula leaves, baby spinach and is finished with honey-mustard dressing. The crunch titillates the taste buds and the combination is quite delectable for anyone who loves their salad. The salad adventurous one should surely try the Power Up. Quinoa, Kale and a bundle of fresh herbs are paired with dried turmeric root slivers. An interesting combination where the turmeric adds to the zing. All-time favourite Caesar’s is also a good choice.

The Banyan Tree Café has a wide range of smoothies, juices and milkshakes. The D-Tox juice, Green Junkie smoothie, All Things Keto milkshake, Opposites Attract milkshake, Strawberry Skies smoothie are great companions for salads and sandwiches.

Smoke on the Salmon |

There’s a choice of sandwiches and/or you can make your own as well from the variety of breads and fillings on offer. Their breads come from the bakery of legendary Tony Singh, who is the F&B consultant for this outlet. Smoke on the Salmon — slices of smoked salmon, cream cheese, and arugula between multigrain bagel — is a great choice for fish eaters. Their Mushroom Toast, an open sandwich, is also a good choice for vegetarians.

Vegetarians, actually, have a wider choice in sandwiches. The classic Bombay Sandwich comes with the usual suspects — potato, beetroot, cucumber, onion, tomato and mint chutney. Unfortunately, their toasty machine has been out of order for too long. Therefore, one can eat only the non-toastee Bombay Sandwich… but the taste matches the roadside delicacy.

Their square pies come with mushy green peas on the side and can be a quick meal on its own if you have a small appetite. Salmon and Cream, Chicken Keema, and Chick Next Door (chickpeas with rustic tomato sauce) are must try.

The Griller |

In the mains, go for the classic Fish N Chips or The Griller. The grilled chicken is served with veggies and mash or spinach. The herb jus is just right after having been on the stove for more than 10 hours. They serve the jus with the plated Griller just in case you want to savour it more. Vegetarians can have the Ratatouille or The No-Meat Cheat — grilled tofu served with herb jus, veggies and mash.

Baked Cheesecake |

For those with a sweet tooth, Baked Cheesecake served with berry compote is an ideal way to end your meal.

Price for two: Rs. 1200+

