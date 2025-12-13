Banx & Ranx Collaborate With Neha Kakkar And Gur Sidhu On International Remix Of 'Moon Calling'

Yannick Rastogi (left) and Zacharie Raymond (right) |

Banx & Ranx are back with an exciting new release that’s set to make waves internationally. The Canadian production duo, celebrated for blending Caribbean rhythms, electronic beats, and pop sensibilities, have teamed up with Indian music superstars Neha Kakkar and Gur Sidhu for a brand-new remix of ‘Moon Calling’. This collaboration brings together high-energy electronic production and vibrant Punjabi and Indian pop elements, creating a track that’s both fresh and globally appealing.

In this exclusive interview, Banx & Ranx open up about how this cross-continental collaboration came together, navigating remote production, and finding the perfect balance between their signature sound and the unique flavours of Indian pop. They also reflect on the challenges of remixing a popular hit, the growing appeal of international musical fusions, and their plans to continue connecting audiences worldwide through boundary-pushing, culturally diverse music.

Excerpts from the Interview:

What inspired you to remix 'Moon Calling,' and what drew you to collaborate with Neha Kakkar and Gur Sidhu specifically?

When we first heard ‘Moon Calling,’ we were immediately drawn to it, the melodies, the vibe, everything felt so powerful. We were approached by Believe India and Brown Town Music to do a remix, and we instantly knew we had to make it happen.

Collaborating with Neha and Gur was a no-brainer; they are two of the big names in Indian music right now, and it was an honour to work with them.

How did the creative process work between you, Neha, and Gur? Was it mostly virtual, or did you spend time together in the studio?

This one was mostly a virtual collaboration, we’re based in Canada, so a lot of the work was done remotely. But that’s the beauty of music today, you can collaborate with incredible artists from anywhere in the world. We would exchange ideas, share demos, and build on the energy until we felt it had that true Banx & Ranx flavour.

How did you approach merging your signature electronic sound with the Punjabi and Indian pop elements from Gur Sidhu and Neha Kakkar?

Our approach was to respect the original and what made it special while injecting our DNA, that mix of Caribbean roots, electronic beats, and pop sensibility. We kept the essence of the Punjabi and Indian pop elements, but we surrounded them with our signature synths, bass, and energy to create a global sound.

Were there any particular challenges in reimagining a song that was already a hit? How did you overcome them?

Definitely. When you remix a hit, there’s a lot of pressure not to lose what people already love about the song. Our solution was to focus on enhancing the emotions of the original. We asked ourselves, ‘How do we make this work in a festival set? How do we make it bigger but still authentic?’ That guided our choices and helped us find the right balance.

Do you have a favourite moment or part in the remix that you feel best represents the fusion of your styles?

The drop is definitely our favourite part. It’s where you can really feel the blend, Neha’s beautiful vocals, Gur’s Punjabi vibe, and then our high-energy production all coming together. It feels like the perfect meeting point between India and the rest of the world.

This remix blends Indian and international sounds. How do you see the global music audience responding to this cultural mash-up?

We think this is exactly what the world is ready for. Audiences everywhere are curious and open to discovering sounds from different cultures. This remix is a celebration of diversity, it shows how music can connect continents, languages, and traditions.

The remix comes with a new music video. How involved were you in shaping the visual representation of the song?

We were involved in the entire process, from the very first creative brainstorm to the final shoot. We worked closely with the director and production team to make sure the visuals truly reflected the energy and global vibe of the remix. Everything from the concept, to the look and feel, to being present during the shooting days, we wanted to ensure that the video captured the spirit of Banx & Ranx and celebrated this cross-cultural collaboration in the most authentic way possible.

What do you hope this remix achieves for your career in terms of reaching new audiences?

Our goal is always to connect with as many people as possible, and this remix is a bridge to the Indian market and beyond. We hope it introduces Banx & Ranx to a whole new audience who might not have heard our music before.

After this experience, are you interested in exploring more cross-cultural collaborations, particularly with Indian artists?

Absolutely. This collaboration has been so inspiring. There’s so much talent in India and such a rich musical culture. We’d love to keep building those bridges with singers, producers, and songwriters from across the region.

What can fans expect next from Banx & Ranx in 2026 after the release of this remix?

2026 is going to be a big year. We’re working on more international collaborations, including some exciting projects in Korea and the K-pop world and we have new original music coming soon. Our mission is to keep pushing boundaries, blending cultures, and creating songs that travel the world.