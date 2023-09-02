 Asha Bhosle Birthday: The 90-Year-Old Wonder
The epitome of grit, consistency, affection, and passion — this kind of defines the character of evergreen singer Asha Bhosle

Shruti PanditUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 06:13 PM IST
article-image

The epitome of grit, consistency, affection, and passion — this kind of defines the character of evergreen singer Asha Bhosle. It is known to most that Ashaji had a trying youth. She married a man she loved without the consent of the family for which the family did not forgive her for quite some time.

Despite all odds and the realisation that she had married the wrong man, she never gave up on life and music. She brought up her three children with great fortitude while she pursued her career as a playback singer. She carved a niche for herself in a dog-eat-dog world of Hindi films. Her versatility made her an indispensable playback singer.

Ashaji has sung in more than 20 Indian and foreign languages. Her malleability enabled her to adapt to the changing environment in the music and film world. She has sung for three generations of actresses in the Hindi film industry with utmost ease. She even cut an album with sports star Brett Lee in English and a ghazal album with Ghulam Ali.

Her larger-than-life, popular public figure never shadowed the affectionate, family woman in her. She remains a great host and cook who dotes over her family and friends.

The latest example was when she fondly introduced Paloma Dhillon at her concert launch. For her, Paloma is like a grandchild because she is the daughter of actress Poonam Dhillon, whom Ashaji has always considered a daughter. Poonam calls Ashaji ‘Aai’ — which means mother in English.

At 90, Asha Bhosle’s energies are infectious. Her exuberance can put a 19-year-old to shame. Here’s wishing her a healthy Century!

