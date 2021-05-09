Artisan breads: The new favourites among Indian foodies

The biggest myth that artisan loaves are expensive, crusty and limited-end-use bread has been smashed, reveals Handa, “It was busted over time when many local home bakers and our brand, The Baker’s Dozen, made these artisan items using local ingredients and offered them at affordable prices.”

Micro-baker, Pallavi Ved, Owner of Velvette Patiserrie located in Chembur, Mumbai, enthuses, “Our whole grain breads are usually sold out and we bake baguettes thrice a day to meet the demand.” This reinstates the fact that artisan bread is going mainstream, irrespective of its price.

Raid your larder

Most of the ingredients needed are available in your kitchen pantry. Inamdar elaborates. “Creating yeast can be done in so many ways – equal measures of lemon juice and baking soda also does the trick, so does sourdough with natural yeast. Flavours can range from cocoa nibs to crushed coffee beans too, to make it unique and personal with barberries, fennel, anardana”. Locally available ingredients and organic stores are a big source of help when logistics become a concern. “The exciting part is that you can play with artisan breads,” observes Inamdar, who is quite innovative with home grown elements like coriander seeds and oats. He is also known for his potato bread, pomegranate and pistachio sourdough bread apart from Goan Poee made with raspberry kombucha instead of toddy.

Moumita S, a city-based home-baker, and a food and lifestyle blogger associated with the Bakers Club of India, works on orders placed three days in advance. Talking about replicating ingredients at home, she suggests, “For gluten-free cakes you can use almond or coconut flour. For lactose intolerant individuals, dairy milk can be substituted with coconut, soya or almond milks.”

Sourdough saga

Slow-fermented bread – sourdough – has caught the fancy of home-bakers. “The inherent nutrition of this slow-fermented bread is great for immunity and also helps in digestion when it’s made from 100 per cent whole-wheat flour. Sourdough adds a lot of flavour and texture to the meal and is a healthier pick against regular bread. The primary factor is quite simple, use it as you like it!” says Handa. “A bread dough is like a small baby – it needs a lot of love, attention and care. Make sure you give all of it!” advises Chef Oberoi.