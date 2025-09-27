Are Your Daily Habits Making You Less Intelligent?

We all know mental health affects how we feel, but it also shapes how we think. When your mind is overloaded, stressed, or running on empty, it doesn’t just drain your mood, it can quietly chip away at memory, focus, and problem-solving skills too. In fact, psychology research shows that our brains are surprisingly sensitive to everyday choices. Sleep a little less, scroll a little more, and stress a little longer, and suddenly, you’re not as sharp as you could be.

The scary part? Most of these habits go unnoticed. They don’t feel like big mistakes at the time, but over weeks and months, they can leave your brain sluggish, foggy, and not firing at full power. Intelligence isn’t a fixed number, it’s more like a muscle that gets stronger or weaker depending on how you use it. “Over time, these habits tend to weaken neural connections, impact one’s memory, and cause cognitive decline. One should understand that these effects can be reversible,” says Dhara Ghuntla, a psychologist and an independent practitioner affiliated with Sujay, 7 Hills, and Criticare Hospitals. Here are some daily things that may be making you a little less intelligent, without you even realising it.

Sleeping less

Think of sleep as your brain’s overnight housekeeping service. While you drift off, your mind is busy sorting memories, scrubbing away toxins, and recharging circuits for the next day. “One of the main reasons affecting our cognitive abilities is not getting enough sleep. Your brain needs sleep to get rid of toxins and heal. Eating a lot of sugar and processed foods can make your blood flow worse and cause inflammation, which makes it harder to focus and remember things,” says Dr. Jasmine Arora, clinical psychologist, Artemis Hospitals.

Lack of sleep fogs up focus, slows reaction time, and makes problem-solving feel like wading through mud. Even creativity takes a nosedive when your brain misses its nightly tune-up. Sure, one late night won’t tank your IQ, but when it becomes a pattern, your brain is basically operating with files out of order and lights flickering.

Multitasking habits

Multitasking feels productive, answering emails while scrolling social media and half-listening to a podcast. But in reality, it’s your brain pretending to juggle while dropping balls left and right. Every time you switch tabs or apps, your mind takes a split second to reset, and those tiny delays add up. The more you bounce between tasks, the more mental energy drains away, leaving you scattered and forgetful.

“Stress over a long period of time damages brain cells over time. Not moving around enough slows down blood flow, which cuts off the oxygen and nutrients that brain cells need to stay healthy. When you use digital screens too much and do too many things at once, it can be hard to focus and think deeply,” reveals Dr. Jasmine. Several research studies show constant task-switching reduces focus and makes it harder to retain information. Instead of doing many things well, you end up doing many things badly.

Dehydration

A glass of wine or a weekend cocktail might feel harmless, but your brain keeps the score. Alcohol doesn’t just slow reaction time in the moment, it chips away at memory, focus, and long-term brain health. “Drinking and smoking lower blood flow which makes you think more slowly and raises your risk of dementia,” said Dr. Jasmine. Studies show that even moderate drinking can dull cognitive sharpness over time, making it harder for your mind to stay quick and resilient.

Not having a positive mindset

Your brain is like a sponge, soaking up whatever you surround it with. Constantly marinate it in gossip, negativity, or low-quality distractions, and it will eventually adapt to that environment. The result? Lower focus, lower energy, and a mindset that leans more toward stress than growth. Neuroscience suggests that the brain thrives on stimulation that challenges it, reading, learning, meaningful conversations, and even uplifting content. On the flip side, a steady diet of mental junk food leaves your mind sluggish and uninspired. Just like the body craves nourishing food, your brain needs positive, enriching input to stay sharp and resilient.

Eating junk food

It’s no secret that chips and candy aren’t great for your waistline, but the bigger hit may be to your brain. Diets high in processed foods and sugar have been linked to inflammation and slower brain function. The ‘Association Between Consumption of Ultraprocessed Foods and Cognitive Decline’ research paper published in JAMA Neurology found that people who ate more ultra-processed foods had a higher risk of cognitive decline over time. Why? These foods spike blood sugar, disrupt gut health, and starve the brain of essential nutrients.

How to turn things around

The good news? You’re not stuck with a foggy brain forever. Everyday choices can either drain your mental battery or recharge it. “Get 7 to 8 hours of good sleep each night to let your brain heal and store memories. To nourish brain cells and improve blood flow, eat a balanced diet that includes a lot of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, nuts, and omega-3 fats. Do regular exercise like yoga which boosts the amount of oxygen and growth factors that help new brain connections form,” says Dr. Jasmine Arora.

And brain workouts aren’t just about sweat. “Activities like reading, puzzles, or learning new skills help sharpen memory and boost intelligence. So, don’t wait anymore and opt for these crucial strategies,” reveals Dhara. Pair that with stress-busters like meditation or even a few minutes of deep breathing, and you’ve got yourself a toolkit to keep your mind agile, resilient, and ready for whatever life throws at it. Think of it as hitting the refresh button, because your brain deserves the upgrade.