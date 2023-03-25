April Fools’ Day 2023: Try these 5 pranks on your friends or colleagues 

A still from Will & Grace |

April Fools' Day is coming up. Many plan the perfect prank to play on people. Maybe a prank on your friends, co-workers who can laugh at it and cherish it later.

We came up with ideas that would make people chuckle while avoiding any serious annoyances. All of this can be done in person so that you may quickly stop if necessary.

Coffee talk

If you haven’t met your friends or colleagues over coffee, now is the time to have a coffee talk with them. This prank may sound a little wicked, depending on how reliant your friend/colleague is on their morning coffee. Replace the sugar with salt so that when your pal groggily attempts to enjoy their first cup of coffee, their tastebuds are surprised. If this one goes wrong, keep a piping hot, properly brewed coffee with sugar on hand to smooth things out! Meanwhile, this prank will surely make everyone laugh.

Sock sillies

Do you love to see your friends or siblings irritated? Then you can try this one. Take a pair of socks from their closet and sew them shut about halfway through. When you offer to retrieve their socks for them, they will think you're being quite assisting them getting ready in the morning. Watch them struggling to put on these sewed-up socks. Their foot will barely be able to shimmy halfway, causing confusion and irritation! Voila, mission accomplished.

Cracked screen

If you want to give a mini-heart attack to your close ones, then this is the best one. This is a simple prank. Purchase stickers that resemble a cracked phone screen. Take their phone and put the sticker on it when they're not noticing you. Once you are done, pretend that their phone slipped from your hand and got this cracked phone screen! They will freak out. Make sure your poor pal doesn't suffer in distress for too long and tell them that it was just a prank.

Boss is calling you

This is a simple yet effective plan that can make your colleague tense. Make up a story about how the boss is upset with them for missing multiple deadlines or how they have been arriving at the office late every day for the past few weeks. This plan will be even more effective if they have an approaching meeting with their boss. Have fun watching them stressed, but later reveal it was just an April Fool’s prank.

Happy Birthday wishes

This prank you can do only with a few close ones. Change the date of your friend's birthday if you can gain access to their Facebook account. They won't understand why their timeline has been filled with birthday wishes. Try to ask their family members or pals to participate in the prank as well. Your friend will be puzzled as to why everyone is wishing them a ‘happy birthday’ for no apparent reason.