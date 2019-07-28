All you need to know about becoming parents through IVF

The moment parents hold their newborn baby in their hands, it gives them a sense of completeness. However, not all are fortunate enough to embrace parenthood easily; there are some who have been struggling to become parents after being married for years. Infertility, impotency in the male partner, PCOD and stress are some of the prime reasons which disrupt the process of pregnancy. With science and booming technology, scientists have been treating fertility and pregnancy issues.

IVF (In-Vitro Fertilisation) is a miracle of science that promises to fulfil one’s dream of embracing parenthood. In India, modern techniques of pregnancy are on the rise for sure, but the awareness campaigns fall flat outside the boundaries of megacities. On local and rural levels, many are unaware of the basic concept of IVF. Among the most successful IVF centres, Indira IVF is a one-stop destination for those yearning to become parents. With over 59 dedicated IVF centres spanned across the nation, their aim is to make IVF affordable and accessible to the masses. The brainchild of Dr Ajay Murdia, Indira IVF has now grown into one of the leading fertility chains in India from its humble beginnings with IVF centres across the length and breadth of the Indian peninsula. And taking cues from India’s most trusted IVF centre, here are some tips to enlighten couples who are planning for IVF.

When it is needed

IVF is an advanced reproductive technology use to treat infertility in patients with, damaged or blocked Fallopian tubes, male infertility such as nil sperm count, low sperm count or sperm motility, women with ovulation disorder, uterine fibroids and premature ovarian failure, women who have their fallopian tubes removed, individuals with a genetic disorder and unexplained infertility.

If you and your partner are planning for IVF treatment, make sure you are prepared with the basics…Here’s the checklist:

Define your cause of infertility

It is no more news that male and female can be infertile. In all fertility issues, only one third infertility cases are due to female, other one third is due to male and the remaining one third is due to the combination of male and female both. Knowing the cause of infertility would help you take your first step towards your journey to parenthood.

Cut down unhealthy habits

Smoking, alcohol and steroids are enemies of your fertility. They are the main cause of infertility in both male and female. Say no to all these unhealthy habits for a good result. Also, limit your caffeine intake or quit if possible.

Reduce stress

The entire process of IVF is stressful for any couple but try to reduce stress as much as you can. Studies say that lower levels of stress lead to a successful IVF cycle. Medicate, read books, listen to music or do whatever you like to do to be stress-free.

Sleep well

Never compromise on your sleep. Getting enough good sleep is important for your upcoming IVF cycle.

Keep a check on weight

Being overweight or underweight can affect your fertility. Balance the required weight and use the BMI calculator to keep a track of it.

Rely on your partner

This is the path you and your partner both have to walk through together. Talk to each other regarding the upcoming possibilities and yes, make your plan B, C and D ready already.

(Indira IVF is one of the most trusted fertility hospitals in India incorporating international treatment standards for infertility treatment and assisted reproductive technologies like IUI, IVF/ICSI, IMSI etc. The treatments and services are delivered in a professional and caring environment by a team of specialists, sonographers, embryologists, nurses and counsellors who are all leaders in their fields. If you are concerned about your fertility, the first step is to book a preliminary appointment.)