'A museum must be a living entity, breathing and pulsating': Visual arts curator & founder of Reform Mumbai, Sonal Motla

In 1977, the International Council of Museums officially nominated May 18 as International Museum Day, creating a unique moment for the international museum community. The organisation recommended having a proper theme every year, inclusive of, but not limited to, globalisation, bridging cultural gaps, and care for the environment.

We spoke to Sonal Motla, a renowned visual arts curator who began her journey into the realm of Fine Arts in 1991. Her first State Of The Art show was hosted by the National Gallery of Modern Art which was aimed at showing people how to use the computer. Excerpts:

The meaning of museum

Muse is that which fascinates, that inspires, hence objects thus created, which are of historical, scientific or cultural importance are procured, catalogued and exhibited in a museum. Museums help document history and help us with the roadmap to understand in a snapshot, of how a civilisation has travelled. It helps understand why we have arrived, where we are and gives a cultural mapping in the present context. Art reflects life. It helps decipher our cultural state in the present context.

Art impacts everything

Everything can be engulfed by art and that impacts the society at large. Art engagement over a period of time, becomes the culture of a society. Art is a process of constantly expressing oneself as well as relating to one another. It’s proven that art impacts the subconscious mind. I believe art has the power to transcend the limitations and challenges of life. Hence, some countries in spite of not being very prosperous, have managed to be culturally rich and vibrant. Culture, as I see, defines a civilisation.

Each spectator/admirer is unique

The way and manner in which a painting, or performance impacts one person is very different. Each person carries his or her own unique history, metaphors that make them react very differently and uniquely in their own response. That’s exactly why I find it so fascinating and fabulous. And over a period of time, the subjective art translates as a collective aesthetic we call culture. Art is personal, culture is plural.

Advertisement

Museums risk becoming morgues

A museum’s challenge is that they should not slip into becoming morgues. Museums are spaces meant for the stories we tell, the logic we create, the lessons we conclude out of history. A museum must be a living entity, breathing and pulsating, telling stories, communicating and interacting. Being inclusive is its mantra. Museums need to reinvent and redefine themselves constantly.

The way ahead

Museums can play a pivotal role in keeping peace and harmony. They can be the witnesses of history to histories where fragmenting on faiths, classes and ideologies, have only brought chaos. For example, visiting an exhibition in Derry, Ireland, the exhibits displayed there were not only informative, depicting the history of Ireland, but were also interactive, asking visitors for their opinions. That, I think, is the way forward.

Advertisement

Need of the hour

The need of the hour, according to me, is the building of a holistic ecosystem around it. We need policies that encourage and create storytellers, interpreters, digital content and curators who weave different ways of looking at our cultural history. Interactive workshops designed for the entire spectrum of the community is necessary. We need museums to open up, to talk to people, to include them, to give maximum exposure. Why just children? Why not every demographic section of the society? The curator is currently working towards the issues of education on art, craft and design as well as with a few educational institutions.

(The curator ran the very first ‘Museum shop’ at the National Gallery of Modern Art NGMA (Mumbai) with limited edition objects made by contemporary artists. You can reach out to her at: coreteamsonal@gmail.com)

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 07:00 AM IST