7 Foods That Help Reverse Hypothyroidism

In the last 30 years or so, there has been a sharp rise in lifestyle diseases. Hormonal issues like PCO, thyroid, diabetes, hypertension, and several others have become common. The first step towards reversing lifestyle diseases is the understanding that these problems are not lifelong. Thus, once we change our lifestyle, eating habits, and have a positive outlook towards life, we can prevent and also reverse many of these troubles.

Today, hypothyroidism is becoming a health crisis of sorts. Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland malfunctions and doesn’t secret the hormone that regulates our metabolism. This impacts our entire body. Symptoms of hypothyroidism include fatigue, weigh gain, constipation, brain fog, loss of libido, dry skin, and more. There are treatments available, but it can also be controlled or even reversed with proper diet.

Given below are seven foods that will help in reversing hypothyroidism:

Coriander seeds: Traditional medicine has also utilised coriander seeds for thyroid gland. The seeds contain a high amount of antioxidant properties that help regularise in hormonal balance.

Chia seeds: A superfood that includes almost every essential nutrient. Chia seeds support thyroid function and other hormonal balance. It contains omega-3 fats that help prevent inflammation and improve hormonal balance.

Brazil nuts: These nuts are energy dense, highly nutritious, and one of the most concentrated dietary sources of the mineral selenium. Eating Brazil nuts may benefit your health in several ways, including regulating your thyroid gland, reducing inflammation, and supporting your heart, brain, and immune system.

White sesame seeds: One of the most important minerals in making thyroid hormones is selenium. According to research, white sesame seeds supply almost 18% of the selenium reference daily intake (RDI). Therefore, it makes them the right dietary choice to combat thyroid.

Apple: Apples are abundant with pectins, which help with detoxifying the body of mercury which is one of the most critical metals that have been connected to thyroid problems. Various studies have shown benefits of apples in reversing hypothyroid function.

Bell peppers: Bell pepper contains vitamins, such as vitamin A, riboflavin, and vitamin B6 that help boost the immune system and improve thyroid imbalances. Vitamin B6 is important for patients with hypothyroidism because it boosts metabolism. The antioxidants in bell peppers also contribute to the reduction of infections in the thyroid gland.

Drumstick: Drumsticks are rich in iron and iodine, which are beneficial for hypothyroid function. Regular consumption of drumsticks helps in reversing thyroid. Have boiled drumsticks before lunch and dinner for better results.

