8 health benefits of black raisins

In order to reverse lifestyle diseases, all we need to improve is our habits and lifestyle. We do not have to do diets but instead incorporate simple habits that are sustainable and practical given our busy schedules these days.

One simple habit that all of us can incorporate into our regime is regular consumption of black raisins. Whether you are a student, a housewife, a busy lawyer or a professional or working many hours in a corporate set up, consuming 10-12 black raisins a day should not be a tough task. Here are simple eight health benefits of consuming black raisins.

Good for hair: Black raisins are one of the best dry fruits for hair growth. They are beneficial for hair health due to their high content of iron, which helps in increasing the circulation of blood and oxygen to the scalp, thereby promoting hair growth and preventing hair loss. They contain vitamin C and antioxidants that might help in glowing skin and thick hair.

Anti-cancer properties: Black raisins are loaded in antioxidants which reduces inflammation throughout the body. High amount of antioxidants also reduces free radicals and thereby prevents the growth of cancer cells.

Digestion: Black raisins are very good for digestive health. It helps in improving acidity, acid reflux, constipation and bloating. Consume soaked raisins for more benefits.

High blood pressure: Rich in potassium, black raisins help reduce hypertension or high blood pressure. Potassium helps lower the content of sodium in our body, which is one of the main causes of an increased level of high blood pressure.

Good for eyes: Vitamin A, vitamin C, and other antioxidant chemicals found in black raisins, such as phytonutrients, polyphenols, and flavonoids, help protect our eyes from free radical damage, reducing our risk of age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, and glaucoma.

Remember when it comes to good health, all we need is right awareness and simple habits to be followed on a consistent basis.

Improves haemoglobin and iron: With the rise in cases of anaemia or haemoglobin deficiency, soaked raisins can be powerful. They contain copper that promotes the production of red blood cells (RBCs). They are also loaded with iron which is essential for the formation of RBCs.

Cholesterol: One of the key benefits of black raisins is that they have LDL-lowering qualities. It contains soluble fibre, which has anti-cholesterol properties and helps the body stay healthy by flushing out the cholesterol. Polyphenols present in black raisins help in lowering the levels of cholesterol.

(Karan Kakkad is a Nutri-genomics and Disease Reversal expert based in India. He is the Founder & CEO of Reverse Factor. To know more, visit www.reversefactor.in)

