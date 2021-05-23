6 coolest car accessories that can make your rides more joyful

Your car has been your lifeline, right? From helping you reach office during peak hours to carrying those heavy bags home from the supermarket, the four-wheeled buddy has been your constant.

And during this pandemic, a car’s importance has peaked. For a buddy that has been through your thick and thin, it not just deserves more attention but also a fresh makeover.

Human’s obsession with technology has made us invent things that you never thought would come handy for a smoother drive. Simply go to an online shopping site and order some coolest accessories and see your car rev up.

Car tracker

So, your driver has taken out the car and you want to keep a track. Or your car is with your son whose favourite movie is Fast and Furious and you want to keep a check on the speed. You can do all these sitting at home. Thanks to the GPS-based car tracker, you can keep a real-time track of the car. Not just that, you can also raise a theft alarm or call a garage, when the tracker tells you it’s in trouble. In metro cities, cars are often towed by local authorities for illegal parking. In such cases, the tracker will alert you and give you the location where your car has been taken to. You can also check the app to know your driving behaviour and fuel consumption.