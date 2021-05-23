6 coolest car accessories that can make your rides more joyful

Your car has been your lifeline, right? From helping you reach office during peak hours to carrying those heavy bags home from the supermarket, the four-wheeled buddy has been your constant.
And during this pandemic, a car’s importance has peaked. For a buddy that has been through your thick and thin, it not just deserves more attention but also a fresh makeover.
Human’s obsession with technology has made us invent things that you never thought would come handy for a smoother drive. Simply go to an online shopping site and order some coolest accessories and see your car rev up.
Car tracker
So, your driver has taken out the car and you want to keep a track. Or your car is with your son whose favourite movie is Fast and Furious and you want to keep a check on the speed. You can do all these sitting at home. Thanks to the GPS-based car tracker, you can keep a real-time track of the car. Not just that, you can also raise a theft alarm or call a garage, when the tracker tells you it’s in trouble. In metro cities, cars are often towed by local authorities for illegal parking. In such cases, the tracker will alert you and give you the location where your car has been taken to. You can also check the app to know your driving behaviour and fuel consumption.
Autowiz Obd Gps Car Tracker is our pick for the job. It is priced at Rs 6,490 and there is an annual subscription of Rs 2,000 + GST.
Car health check
Your car is your buddy. And just like any other friends, you need to enquire about its health from time to time. Get a Modaxe OBD ELM327 Scanner, which you need to plug into the OBD wire of your car and track the health on an app. It helps with information on fuel system check, engine status and other car issues. Keeping these in check will help reduce maintenance charges in the years to come.
Modaxe OBD ELM327 Scanner is available at Rs 800 online.
Traction pad
Do you love long drives and often take off to the Himalayas to see the beautiful snowfall? What if your car gets stuck in snow? Most of us don’t keep snow tires and it’s well-reasoned. Why invest in something that you don’t need every day? Instead, keep a pair of traction pads. The pads increase friction when the car wheel gets stuck in snow or even mud and help you to come out of the mess easily.
Edash Traction Pad pairs costs Rs 2,499 online.
Steering desk
While car passengers have ample room to eat or work, the one who is on the wheels doesn’t. To eat from a plate comfortably or type something on a laptop quickly in an emergency, the driver would need to push back the seat. The steering wheel adds to the hurdle.
We suggest getting a multi-purpose tray that clips with the steering wheel and voila, you have your own desk. The trays are mostly made of laminate wood and are sturdy. You can easily mount it on the steering. And when not in use, simply slip it in the seat pocket.
You can buy Shopfork Tray for Rs 898.
Console pocket
We have all been in dreadful situations where coins and phones often slip into the gap between the front seat and the centre console. While some new cars have ensured there is no gap, the older cars still run that risk. The solution is to get a car seat gap filler pocket, which can easily store coins, mobile phones and a few more things and close that gap.
Lukzer 2 PC Car Seat Gap Filler is available for Rs 950.
Car air purifier
With increasing pollution, those inside the car for hours are literally in a gas chamber. Car air purifiers can help. The purifiers mostly come with HEPA filters to keep the micro-pollutants out. While buying purifiers for cars, ensure there is no built-in battery to negate the risk of explosion. Search for the ones that can be plugged into the socket.
You can buy Reffair AX30 priced at Rs 2,500.
