5 useful portable health gadgets that you must know

Nowadays, no one wants to carry huge healthcare devices, when you have the option of portable gadgets. The best medical gadgets available today provide access to healthcare everywhere and at any time. These devices combine innovative technology with clinical experience to provide an innovative approach to healthcare. Here are some of the most accessible portable medical gadgets for you and your family’s health.

Portable insulin storage

Current storage practice of insulin do not gurantee precise, maintained tempratures. Diabetics dependents on insulin, often face the problem of carrying and storing insulin, especially when they have to travel for long hours. Godrej InsuliCool+, by Godrej Appliances, is a revolutionary product that addresses the challenges faced by diabetic patients for insulin storage at recommended temperatures. It is a portable and precise cooling product that stores insulin vials, pens, and cartridges at temperatures between 2- 8°C to retain their potency.

The efficient cooling solution is equipped with advanced solid-state thermoelectric cooling technology and is designed to work even at ambient temperatures up to 43°C, maintaining the system’s internal temperature of 2°- 8°C at all times. The product comes with a charger that can be plugged into the power source. It also comes with a 20000 mAh power bank, which provides a battery backup of 4 hours. There’s also a car adapter kit and a shoulder strap sold separately as accessories.

Brain Sensing Headband

This device, which includes electroencephalography (EEG) sensors, monitors your brain activity during sleep and meditation and transfers the data to your computer, smartphone, or tablet through Bluetooth. This is a sleep tracker, that gives you information on how much time you spend in each sleep stage and position, your heart rate throughout the night, and the intensity of your deep sleep. It is designed to help you manage and reduce stress. It provides real-time feedback on what is happening in your brain.

Personal humidifiers

If you suffer from respiratory problems, a humidifier can provide relief. There are several portable humidifiers available in the market that can be easily carried out if you are planning to go on vacation. Humidifiers add moisture to the air and also help people who suffer from sinus headaches, a chronic dry throat, dry skin, irritated eyes, allergies, frequent coughs, snoring, and nose bleeds. Certain humidifiers also have timers that you can set for certain hours, after which they automatically shut down.

Personal EKG Monitor

If you have certain cardiac disorders, such as atrial fibrillation, it may be necessary to monitor your heart rhythm. You may also want to monitor your heart rate and rhythm for several reasons, such as when you’re exercising, pregnant, or have another health concern. Then you should use an ECG monitoring device. ECG or EKG stands for electrocardiogram. An ECG monitor measures and records your heart rate and rhythm, and displays this information in a wave-like pattern. A portable device is the best option.

Asthma Monitor

Asthma is a chronic disease. The good news is that you or a loved one with asthma can have a regular, healthy life with proper management. Asthma affects each person differently. Based on your symptoms and needs, you and your medical provider will work together to devise the appropriate treatment plan. To keep asthma under control, it's important to monitor your symptoms. Medicines will do their work, but you should also use an asthma monitoring device. These devices usually examine your breathing patterns, track progress over time, issue reminders, and also share results.