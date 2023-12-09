5 Tips For parents To Deal With Their Children's Mental Health

Pic: Freepik

Being a parent is a responsibility. One needs to be aware of how the child is reacting to different situations. There are times when a parent might fail to understand why the child is behaving in a certain way. Children too face mental health issues. But, they fail to communicate. Here are tips for parents to help deal with their child’s mental health.

Communication is important

Listen to your children, be available for them. You should be your child’s first friend. They should not be afraid to come up to you and speak their mind. Sonica Aron, Founder and Managing Partner at Marching Sheep says, “Instead of assuaging guilt by buying them a fancy gadget at the end of a long business trip, it might make sense to take out 20 minutes to connect with the child over a video call to have an authentic conversation. It might make even more sense to give the child the reassurance that the parents have their back whatever their marks, their sexual orientation, their identity or choice of subjects and career.”

Set yourself happy first

Aishwarya Jain, founder and director of I’m Happiness quotes a research that proves a link between mothers who feel unhappy has sad outcomes in their children with behavioural problems. “So get yourself happy first,” she says. “Parents must be mindful of various challenges that are being faced by their children that may impact their mental health and should ensure that the children always are in an environment of positivity. They should have an open dialogue with the kids about various aspects impacting their mental health,” Jain adds.

Inculcate love to read & write

“Many children like me are brought up on stories told by grandparents or parents reading bedtime stories. Both approaches are good and point to a healthier mind for children from a young age,” says Priyanka Agarwal Mehta, founder and CEO of Sam & Mi, a children’s book publishing company. “One of the ways that parents can promote good mental health in children is by inculcating a love for reading and writing. Reading in general helps relieve stress and relaxes the brain. Similarly, writing is not just a tool to score in an exam but instead, a skill to communicate thoughts that may lead to deeper understanding between a parent and a child,” she adds.

Set realistic expectations

Remember Imtiaz Ali’s movie Tamasha? Ved played by Ranbir Kapoor changes himself to match the likes of his parents. Well, there are many Veds out there but not many Taras (Deepika Padukone’s character) to their rescue. Arouba Kabir, Emotional & Mental Health professional and Founder of Enso Wellness says, “Acknowledge your child's strengths and limitations and set achievable goals. Unrealistic expectations can lead to unnecessary stress and pressure.”

Seek professional help

There are mental health experts who will help you solve issues you are facing with your children. Shruti Swaroop, Founder and Managing Consultant – Embrace, TEDx Speaker, Author and Global Inclusion Consultant, says, “With the increase in access to information, digital modes of entertainment and competition that is ever increasing, we have noticed the pressure on children growing by the day. Today, we see children asking questions, that are far ahead of their physical age and maturity to handle information much ahead of their age. However, the downside of this is the ability to process this excess information fairly and being able to handle the pressure on the mental well-being of this generation. Do not hesitate to seek advice from an intellectual fitness professional for expert steering and help for your ease.”