5 points to consider while planning an international vacation

Summer vacations are here and so is the time to plan trips – be it solo or with family. While planning a trip can be fun, especially if its an international destination, it can also come with a host of problems. To ensure that your vacay is trouble-free, keep this checklist handy while planning your international trip:

Extensive research: It is important to make advance plans to avoid last-minute hiccups. Ensure that you are aware about the weather of the country you want to visit, the political climate, attractions, adventure activities, transport cost, accommodation, laws, safety regulations, and culture.

Keep travel-related documents handy: These include passport, visa, international driving license, travel maps, flight tickets, travel insurance, and medical prescriptions, if any.

Check in with the Indian Embassy and register: To be safe in a foreign land while being far away from home should be one of the most important things on your checklist. As soon as you land, get yourself registered at the Indian Embassy to ensure your safety, especially in case of an emergency.

Pack all essentials: These are the items that you require daily such as mobile chargers, USB cables, electronic gadgets, power banks, and first-aid kit among others.

Get an affordable mobile plan: The three telecom operators in India — Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea - offer International Roaming plans which will allow you to stay connected with everyone seamlessly while avoiding a hefty mobile bill.

