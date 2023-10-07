5 Key Skills You Can Develop By Playing Online Games

Pic: Freepik

Online gaming has grown as a form of entertainment and a dynamic platform for skill development in the rapidly changing gaming industry. While some people may consider gaming as a pastime, a growing amount of research and anecdotal evidence suggests that players are developing and improving a variety of abilities via their experiences with games. Online gaming has developed into a diverse industry where users unwittingly gain valuable aptitudes, from cognitive skills like problem-solving and critical thinking to social skills like teamwork and communication. In this investigation, we explore the captivating world of online gaming to learn how players are creating a variety of talents that not only improve their virtual prowess but have practical applications.

Problem-solving ability: It is crucial in online gaming since it helps players overcome obstacles, advance in the game, and win. Online games are made to expose players to a variety of challenges, riddles, and difficult circumstances that call for analytical thinking, flexibility, and inventive problem-solving. Scientific studies have demonstrated that playing online games increases people's capacity for creativity and problem-solving skills. In the long term, they also improve financial management skills.

Strategic thinking: Managing scarce resources, such as in-game money, ammo, or equipment, is a requirement of online gaming. Strategic actors develop effective allocation and utilisation of these resources to increase their chances of success. They frequently give the players a variety of goals or assignments. Strategic thinkers evaluate these goals and rank them according to their significance and possible influence on the game's result. Some call for rigorous, long-term planning since they have broad goals or objectives. Players adept in strategic thinking consider their immediate actions and their judgements' long-term effects.

Memory enhancement: Memory skills can be improved through remembering in-game facts, maps, strategies, and item locations. Many online games demand that players concurrently retain and analyse various information. This may entail managing resources, remembering items' locations, or hunting down opponents. Working memory is the capacity to store and manipulate information quickly. Regularly participating in such activities can assist in strengthening working memory. Players must recognise and remember patterns and sequences frequently presented in online games. These could be quest objectives, opponent attack patterns, or answers to puzzles. The ability to recognise and recall patterns is a talent that can help with memory in daily life.

Time management: Multiple activities, quests, or objectives must frequently be completed to advance in online games. Players must choose what to prioritise based on their importance and the available time. The ability to prioritise things in practical situations is directly related to this practice.

Strategic planning is common in online games, whether resource management, tactic creation, or teamwork. These abilities call for players to plan, consider their time investment, and make decisions that maximise their advancement.

Learning time management skills can not only help you plan your daily activities but will also improve your gaming performance. You'll be able to play more hands, which could increase your chances of winning. Another excellent feature is being attentive on each hand and preventing mistakes.

Decision-making under pressure: Players must make judgements in real-time in many online games, such as first-person shooters (FPS) and real-time strategy (RTS) games. Gamers have to act quickly, which increases their ability to judge under pressure, whether they are picking a target, choosing a weapon, or thinking on the fly.

Players must weigh the possible effects of their choices before getting into combat, taking a specific route, or pursuing an objective. Success in the game depends on the ability to make these judgements under pressure. Online games sometimes contain unpredictable and dynamic aspects. Players must swiftly adjust to changed circumstances, such as opponents' shifting strategies or unexpected in-game events. This adaptability helps people make better decisions when confronted with unforeseen difficulties.

(Zerah Gonvales, Former Head of Esports Operations at D11 Gaming and Player Representative at EPWA)