3 tips by Meera Gandhi on ownership

1. Ownership is a myth: While we are on this planet, we have to understand that we never really own anything, not even real estate. When we pass away, we leave it all behind.

2. Ownership is transient: We have to understand that our belongings are loaned to us by the universe to enhance our lives, and so, we should cherish the things we have.

3. Welcome joy, not stress: We should not be attached to things. We should enjoy our belongings as their purpose is to bring joy into our lives and not stress.

Let’s examine our relationship to material things. We own things because they connect us to people, to places, to life experiences. They provide shelter, safety and enable us to take care of ourselves and accomplish whatever goals we set out to accomplish. These things are useful while we are alive, but we must always remember that the minute we die, they are of no use to us whatsoever. The ownership of things gives us a sense of status and safety. This, in turn, help us attain our goals and wishes.

Ownership, thus, has a powerful effect on the earth and the people around us as it enables us to fulfil our mission on this planet. It is best to consider the things we own as loans. So, we must take care of these things and make sure that they are actually serving our needs on this journey of life. Non-attachment or aparigraha (a Sanskrit word for non-possession and non-greed) is an important quality to cultivate in our lives. We must remember this while acquiring ownership of homes, cars, clothes, jewellery, books, digital equipment and other worldly objects.

The biggest mistake we make when we acquire all that we strive for with hard work is that we forget to enjoy it! Don’t make that mistake. Enjoy your things; you deserve it. Enjoy it without attachment, without greed, and without boastfulness or ungratefulness! You deserve to own some of the earth’s wealth. Work hard and enjoy it!

(Excerpts from 3 TIPS: The Essentials for Peace, Joy and Success by Meera Gandhi)

