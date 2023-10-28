3 Tips By Meera Gandhi On How To Create Rainbows In Life

Love all beings: Love in action is like a beautiful rainbow without an end.

Accept everything: Sound, light, breath—everything on the planet vibrates on a certain frequency. When we accept things, it only means that we are choosing to vibrate on the same frequency as the situation. This is a rainbow in formation.

Serve from the heart: Serving from the heart creates a rainbow wherever we go!

In August 2018, I was in Jupiter, Florida, enjoying some rest, exercise, yoga and meditation. My youngest child, Kabir, had just graduated from Harvard and my daughters were happily at work—one of them in the field of music, and the other lobbying for organic farming—as they were determined to contribute to the world!

With my children settled, I felt that my primary responsibility as a mother had been met and that I needed to continue working globally and use the Giving Back Foundation better to serve more sections of humanity on various levels. But how? I felt stuck. No donations were coming into the foundation, and while my TV show was moving forward with thirteen episodes on B4U TV, it was still not quite the correct format. Also the fragrance line that I had spent millions on developing was not in the right place to hit the market.

As I was sitting outside on my patio overlooking the golf course, I noticed how everything looked fresh and green and renewed. It had been raining all night. Just then, the biggest rainbow I had ever seen appeared in front of me. It was mesmerizing. In that moment, I was totally awestruck!

Time stood still and I don’t know how long I spent looking at the rainbow!

It was my instinctive Noah’s ark moment when God said to me, ‘Move forward in faith, my child.’ I realized that I did not need donations to continue my mentoring work. COVID-19 had stoked concerns about mental health issues and the tips I had been posting on Instagram had started to resonate with a lot of people. The rainbow showed me that I was on a simple, but correct path; and that it was the best way I could help people.

Since then, rainbows have been my guiding light; the signs are everywhere when I need reassurance. Now, I want to create rainbows for everyone around me so people can grow, be happy and feel fulfilled just like I feel! It was a simple shift. So, look for your sign and let it guide you further! There are signs everywhere to guide you, as Oprah Winfrey attests in her book.

(Excerpts from 3 TIPS: The Essentials for Peace, Joy and Success by Meera Gandhi)