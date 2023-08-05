3 tips by Meera Gandhi for managing chaos

1 Stay calm: Even in the midst of chaos, we have a choice; and we can choose to stay calm.

2 Transition yourself consciously: Transitioning from the last moment to this one is a great shift, even in itself.

3 Move on: Don’t get caught up in the drama of life. Move on!

Chaos is nothing but a spiral of unfocused energy. It can be powerful, but it is often pointless and draining. Although there is something to learn from everything, it’s best to navigate through chaos with a strong will and determination to regain the direction we want to take.

I think I have seen and managed enough chaos for three lifetimes. At times, I was even unaware of the chaos, despite sailing through it and experiencing the stress of it eventually. The way I deal with chaos or too many things at once is that I try to separate them. I rank the tasks that have to be done first, second or third, in order of priority. Once that is done, I physically make lists. Then, I roll up my sleeves and get down to accomplishing the tasks.

A key way to avoid chaos is to not discuss a task or situation with more people than you need to. It keeps the process leaner and keeps it away from too much input, which might derail the progress. When faced with chaos, I use my own instincts to solve problems so that I can quickly establish balance and equilibrium. Above all, if I am not contributing positively to the solution, I pull myself away for a short while to reflect on it and I return to it when I can be of real value to resolving the chaos or problem. The key is that I always stay calm in the midst of chaos. It is the best tool to help us make necessary decisions to resolve the chaos!

(Excerpts from 3 TIPS: The Essentials for Peace, Joy and Success by Meera Gandhi)

