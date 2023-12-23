11 Tips On How To Plan Finances After Marriage

Pic: Freepik

Planning your finances after marriage can be an exciting but daunting task. It requires open communication, compromise, and a shared vision for your financial future. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you get started:

Open communication

Talk openly and honestly: Before merging finances, talk openly about your individual financial situations, including income, debt, spending habits, and financial goals. Be transparent about your past financial mistakes and future aspirations.

Set financial goals

Discuss your short-term and long-term financial goals together. Do you want to buy a house? Start a family? Retire early? Aligning your goals will help you create a budget and make informed decisions.

Establish financial roles

Decide how you will manage your finances. Will you have a joint account, separate accounts, or a combination of both? Who will be responsible for paying bills, tracking expenses, and managing investments?

Create a budget

Track your income and expenses. Gather all your income sources and expenses for a month. This will give you a clear picture of your financial landscape.

Categorise your expenses

Categorise your expenses into essential (housing, utilities, groceries) and non-essential (entertainment, dining out, subscriptions).

Allocate spending limits for each category and stick to them as much as possible. This will help you control your spending and avoid overspending.

Regularly review your budget and adjust it as needed, especially when your income or expenses change.

Manage debts

If you have pre-existing debt, develop a plan to pay it off. Consider debt consolidation or refinancing options to minimise interest. Resist the urge to take on new debt unless it’s absolutely necessary. If you do, make sure you can afford the monthly payments.

Review & update regularly

Schedule regular financial check-ins, every month or quarter to review your budget, progress towards your goals, and adjust your plans as needed.

Seek professional help

If you need assistance with financial planning, consider consulting with a financial advisor. They can help you create a personalised plan and make informed investment decisions.

Automate your finances

Set up automatic transfers to your savings and investment accounts. This will help you reach your goals faster and avoid the temptation to spend the money.

Communicate openly

Maintain open communication about your finances throughout your marriage. Discuss any financial concerns or changes promptly to avoid misunderstandings.

Celebrate your successes

Celebrate your financial achievements along the way. This will help you stay motivated and on track towards your goals.

Remember, financial planning is an ongoing process. Be flexible, adjust your plans as and when needed, and most importantly, work together as a team to achieve your financial goals.

(Viral Bhatt is the Founder of Money Mantra, a personal finance solutions firm)