Attend: Online meditation & breath workshop for better immunity, stress free life and improved relationships

What: Learn transformative ways to anchor yourself and find your centre of peace with the Sudarshan Kriya, the world’s most powerful breathing technique. Our breath connects the body and the mind. It holds the secret to a stress-free and fulfilling life. The core of this workshop is the Sudarshan Kriya™, a powerful breathing technique that effortlessly brings you into a deep state of meditation. A legacy of over 40 years, participants have reported a sense of purpose and joy, reduction in anxiety and depression and increased life satisfaction. The 4-day program (2 hours each day) includes yoga, breathing techniques, ancient wisdom, interactive and reflecting processes. This Guru Purnima Special Series has an exclusive live session with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji. Gift yourself an experience of deep relaxation and new found enthusiasm!

When: July 22 to July 25 (Multiple batches available)



For course details and queries, visit: bit.ly/gpsombw