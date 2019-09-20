Top Universities from around the world that churn out wealthy alumni

Every aspirational student has a dream college or university he wants to attend. This is often the same college or university their idol attended. Educational institutions liberally use the names of all famous people that might have wandered the halls of their campuses. It becomes a part of their branding and placement in the market.

Similarly, another selling factor for all top-notch universities in the list of “ultra-high net worth” (UHNW) alumni each college or university has. ‘Wealth X’ a financial strategic solutions organization puts together every year a list of all colleges and universities with the longest list of UHNW alumni and a combined total of their total wealth.

The 2019 rankings list and its top ten mentions are:

Harvard University

Known UHNW alumni: 1,830

Known UHNW alumni wealth: $1.9 trillion

Stanford University

Known UHNW alumni: 775

Known UHNW alumni wealth: $1.1 trillion

University of Pennsylvania

Known UHNW alumni: 744

Known UHNW alumni wealth: $731 billion

Columbia University

Known UHNW alumni: 516

Known UHNW alumni wealth: $621 billion

New York University

Known UHNW alumni: 456

Known UHNW alumni wealth: $279 billion

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Known UHNW alumni: 351

Known UHNW alumni wealth: $380 billion

University of Cambridge

Known UHNW alumni: 259

Known UHNW alumni wealth: $115 billion

Northwestern University

Known UHNW alumni: 365

Known UHNW alumni wealth: $145 billion

University of South California

Known UHNW alumni: 319

Known UHNW alumni wealth: $188 billion

University of Chicago

Known UHNW alumni: 326

Known UHNW alumni wealth: $286 billion