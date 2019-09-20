Top Universities from around the world that churn out wealthy alumni

Every aspirational student has a dream college or university he wants to attend. This is often the same college or university their idol attended. Educational institutions liberally use the names of all famous people that might have wandered the halls of their campuses. It becomes a part of their branding and placement in the market.
Similarly, another selling factor for all top-notch universities in the list of “ultra-high net worth” (UHNW) alumni each college or university has. ‘Wealth X’ a financial strategic solutions organization puts together every year a list of all colleges and universities with the longest list of UHNW alumni and a combined total of their total wealth.
The 2019 rankings list and its top ten mentions are:
Harvard University
Known UHNW alumni: 1,830
Known UHNW alumni wealth: $1.9 trillion
Stanford University
Known UHNW alumni: 775
Known UHNW alumni wealth: $1.1 trillion
University of Pennsylvania
Known UHNW alumni: 744
Known UHNW alumni wealth: $731 billion
Columbia University
Known UHNW alumni: 516
Known UHNW alumni wealth: $621 billion
New York University
Known UHNW alumni: 456
Known UHNW alumni wealth: $279 billion
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Known UHNW alumni: 351
Known UHNW alumni wealth: $380 billion
University of Cambridge
Known UHNW alumni: 259
Known UHNW alumni wealth: $115 billion
Northwestern University
Known UHNW alumni: 365
Known UHNW alumni wealth: $145 billion
University of South California
Known UHNW alumni: 319
Known UHNW alumni wealth: $188 billion
University of Chicago
Known UHNW alumni: 326
Known UHNW alumni wealth: $286 billion
