BBSS to hold world-class education seminar to create opportunities in Britain for Indian students

The British Boarding Schools Show (BBSS) just announced the dates of their second chapter in India. The BBSS are set to do their seminars in three cities this time, Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai. The Mumbai seminar will be held on the 7th of October at St Regis Hotel in Lower Parel, 11 a.m onwards.

The seminar will be an informative and interactive space for parents and children to make informed decisions. The show brings along representatives from the most elite and prestigious schools from the United Kingdom. The event is open for the public without any fee or registration charges. Parents can register for the event beforehand, as pre-registrations are required.

The seminar will provide families with privileged access to the heads of some of Britain's most distinguished schools. This comprehensive seminar program will provide parents with an overview of British Boarding education, when it is the right time to board, how to find the right school for their child, preparing for the entrance exam, etc.

David Wellesley Wesley, the Show Founder, commented, “All parents and students are focused on their future and finding the best educational environment that meets their needs to achieve their goals. Education is the stepping stone to their future, and it starts here - where does the child excel, who do they want to be, what do they want to be and where do they want to be?”