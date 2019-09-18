BBSS to hold world-class education seminar to create opportunities in Britain for Indian students

The British Boarding Schools Show (BBSS) just announced the dates of their second chapter in India. The BBSS are set to do their seminars in three cities this time, Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai. The Mumbai seminar will be held on the 7th of October at St Regis Hotel in Lower Parel, 11 a.m onwards.
The seminar will be an informative and interactive space for parents and children to make informed decisions. The show brings along representatives from the most elite and prestigious schools from the United Kingdom. The event is open for the public without any fee or registration charges. Parents can register for the event beforehand, as pre-registrations are required.
The seminar will provide families with privileged access to the heads of some of Britain's most distinguished schools. This comprehensive seminar program will provide parents with an overview of British Boarding education, when it is the right time to board, how to find the right school for their child, preparing for the entrance exam, etc.
David Wellesley Wesley, the Show Founder, commented, “All parents and students are focused on their future and finding the best educational environment that meets their needs to achieve their goals. Education is the stepping stone to their future, and it starts here - where does the child excel, who do they want to be, what do they want to be and where do they want to be?”
According to William Petty, director, Bonas MacFarlane Education, the show organizer and an adviser of private tuition and educational in the UK, British education is the right choice for parents who aspire for education that is one level above from the domestic education. He also commented, “... good grades aren't enough to make it to top institutions. Instead, aspirants need to show initiative, intelligence and independence in extra-curricular activities, which British boarding schools excel in. They are pioneers in providing holistic education.”
The schools exhibiting in the BBSS 2019 India seminar in Mumbai are:
Aiglon College
Ashbourne College London
Badminton School
Sevenoaks
Concord College
Fettes
Stonar
Loretto
Marlborough College
Oundle School
St. Catherine's Bramley
Taunton School
Clifton College (TBC)
Swiss Scientific School in Dubai
Charterhouse (TBC)
The seminar is an informative and interactive session. British Boarding Schools Show provides concerned parents with the opportunity to get all their education questions answered under one roof. The show has been consistently organized since six successful years in eight countries including Dubai, Turkey, Singapore, Hong Kong and Switzerland. Only last year the show debuted in India.