Ridhima Pandey: The Climate Change Activist of India

The Climate Action Summit by United Nations (UN) was a revolutionary event that will go down in history. The current climate change movement is being led by children from all over the world. They want answers from nations about what are they doing to secure the future, the future that belongs to these youngsters.

Along with 15 other students from the age group of 8017 years, Ridhima Pandey, an 11-year-old from Uttarakhand India have legally filed a complaint against the lack of action by countries on saving the planet.

The young petitioners accessed the Third Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child to protest about the threat to their rights as children caused by the destruction of the environment.