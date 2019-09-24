Ridhima Pandey: The Climate Change Activist of India

The Climate Action Summit by United Nations (UN) was a revolutionary event that will go down in history. The current climate change movement is being led by children from all over the world. They want answers from nations about what are they doing to secure the future, the future that belongs to these youngsters.
Along with 15 other students from the age group of 8017 years, Ridhima Pandey, an 11-year-old from Uttarakhand India have legally filed a complaint against the lack of action by countries on saving the planet.
The young petitioners accessed the Third Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child to protest about the threat to their rights as children caused by the destruction of the environment.
I want a better future. I want to save my future. I want to save our future.Ridhima Pandey
Ridhima initially had taken the Indian government to court in 2017 for its inability to prevent climate change. In her petition, Ridhima pleaded the court to order the government to examine industrial projects on climate effect, and urge the government to allocate budget to gatekeep carbon emissions. Her petition said that India is vulnerable to extreme climate change, and it should implement a climate recovery plan.Ridhima Pandey, who also spoke at the Climate Action Summit, wants to save her future and the future of the coming generations. She said, “I want a better future. I want to save my future. I want to save our future. I want to save the future of all the children and all people of future generations,”.According to Rahul Choudhary, the lawyer who represented her at the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Uttarakhand floods impacted her immensely. Ridhima is very aware of the climate change issue and wants to make a change. He said, “For someone so young, she is very aware of the issue of climate change, and she is very concerned about how it will impact her in future,”.
