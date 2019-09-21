'Climate Change for Peace', the theme for World Peace day 2019: Its importance and the ongoing movement

The 21st of September, declared by the United Nations to be celebrated as World Peace Day, stands bare and in contradiction to current world scenarios. Injustices against immigrants, minorities, terrorism, false notions of nationalism, bigotry, sexism, homophobia, transphobia and the jarring threat to our environment are all factors that call for the need of immediate action to restore peace worldwide.

The 2019 World Peace day is dedicated to Climate Change, the most pressing threat to human existence! With ‘Climate Change for Peace’ as the theme, Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres focused on the current climate emergency as a very potent and real threat to the stability and security of the younger generations and the generations to come.

As a step towards fighting the impending doom, the UN is holding Climate Action Summit on the 23rd of September 2019, at the UN headquarters in New York. The UN has invited world leaders to bring with them actionable and impactful plans for the world to enact and fall in line with the Paris Agreement.