Nivin Pauly Shares a Video of a Priest dancing to the song Kudukku

The Malayali heartthrob Nivin Pauly shared a video of a priest dancing to the famous song Kudukku from his film Love Action Drama, and it has now gone viral.
The song Kudukku from a Nivin Pauly starrer Malayali movie Love Action Drama had hit home to lakhs of fans earlier this month. The peppy soundtrack was a hit on Onam across several households and celebratory gatherings.
The video of a Delhi priest shaking a leg with two other people to the song Kudukku had already been doing rounds on the internet when film actor Nivin Pauly shared it on his Instagram.
The actor’s fans went into a frenzy over the video. The video shows the priest having fun while people around him are heard clapping and cheering him.
