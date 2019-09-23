NBA comes to Mumbai: Dates, tickets, venue and all you need to know

US President Donald Trump announced that India will have access to another world class product - NBA basketball next week.
"And very soon India will have access to another world class American product, NBA basketball. Wow that sounds good."
"Next week thousands of people will gather in Mumbai to watch the first ever NBA basketball game in India," he said at the NRG Stadium during the Howdy Modi event before a 50,000 strong Indian American crowd.
Yes, NBA is coming to Mumbai on October 5th, at NSCI Dome. The National Basketball Association (NBA) is one of the major sports league in the United States and Indian fans are getting a once in a lifetime chance of witnessing it live, in Mumbai.
Here's everything you need to know about the game:
The Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers will play the ball in front of Indian fans and the pre-season game will air live in India and reach to more than 200 countries.
The game is scheduled on Saturday, October 5th 7 pm(IST) at NSCI Dome SVP stadium, Worli.
The tickets for the same are available on book my show. The tickets range from Rs 4500-85000. These are categorised as Diamond, Platinum, Gold and red, grey, purple, blue.
Diamond, Platinum and Gold come with additional benefits like VIP access and limited-edition merchandise package.
