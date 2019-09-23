NBA comes to Mumbai: Dates, tickets, venue and all you need to know

US President Donald Trump announced that India will have access to another world class product - NBA basketball next week.

"And very soon India will have access to another world class American product, NBA basketball. Wow that sounds good."

"Next week thousands of people will gather in Mumbai to watch the first ever NBA basketball game in India," he said at the NRG Stadium during the Howdy Modi event before a 50,000 strong Indian American crowd.

Yes, NBA is coming to Mumbai on October 5th, at NSCI Dome. The National Basketball Association (NBA) is one of the major sports league in the United States and Indian fans are getting a once in a lifetime chance of witnessing it live, in Mumbai.