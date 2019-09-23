Price of ticket to watch India's first NBA game in Mumbai is Rs 85,000!

Don't be baffled yet, but it's true! NBA is coming to India and Mumbai will be hosting its first game. Basketball fanatics have gone wild over social media, expressing their happiness over the announcement.

According to reports, the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings will play in two preseason games on October 5 in Mumbai at 7 pm. The match will be held at Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium in Worli.

The tickets for the upcoming game are sold exclusively on BookMyShow. The price of these tickets range from Rs 4500, to Rs 85,000! The highest price comes for the Diamond Court side Row A seating area, which is in close proximity to the main field.

While it doesn't reveal much, the perks include access to VIP lounge, premium beverage service open from 2 hours before the game and during half time. The customers will also receive limited-edition merchandise package and other goodies.