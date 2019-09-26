Navaratri 2019: Tithis, dates and timings

Navratri, the nine-day festival is a culmination of dancing, singing, Garba, authentic cultural food and traditional artis devoted to goddess Durga is just around the corner. The festival is also the longest Hindu festival.

Navratri occurs four times in a year, each specific to a season. The most known and widely celebrated Navaratri is the Sharadiya Navratri. The Sharadiya Navaratri begins Mahalaya Amavasya in the month of Ashwin during Shukla Paksha. In the English calendar, it often falls between September and October.

The festival celebrates goddess Durga and her nine avatars for nine nights as the name Navaratri suggests. Goddess Durga is believed to be the protector of the universe and the protector from evil spirits and demons.

Navaratri this year is from the 29th of September until the 7th of October. The 2019 tithis, dates and timings of Navaratri are:

September 29 - Pratipada - Ghatasthapana - Mata Shailputri Puja

Pratipada Tithi begins at 11:56 PM on September 28 and ends at 08:14 PM on September 29.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:01 AM to 07:16 AM

September 30 - Dwitiya - Mata Brahmacharini Puja

Dwitiya Tithi is till 4:49 PM.

October 1 - Tritiya - Mata Chandraghanta Puja

Tritiya Tithi is till 1:55 PM.

October 2 - Chaturthi - Mata Kushmanda Puja

Chaturthi Tithi is till 11:40 AM.

October 3 - Panchami - Devi Skandmata Puja

Panchami Tithi is till 10:12 AM