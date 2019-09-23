Navratri 2019: List of colours to wear during the 9-day festival

Navratri is around the corner and devotees are prepping up to celebrate the festival with great fervour and enthusiasm. There is a lot of planning to be done before the festival begins. Shops are already running out of their latest trends, mirrored attire, colourful dupattas and all the bling you need to rock this season. After all, we all want to look fabulous, don’t we?
If you are among those creatures who believe in making a fashion statement then it’s time for you to act. To start with, you need to choose the correct Navratri colours. Here’s an insight into each day of the nine-day festival.
Day 1: Colour – Orange
Day 2: Colour - White
Day 3: Colour - Red
Day 4: Colour - Royal Blue
Day 5: Colour - Yellow
Day 6: Colour - Green
Day 7: Colour - Grey
Day 8: Colour - Purple
Day 9: Colour - Peacock Green
Navratri begins on Sunday 29 September and ends on Monday 7 October.
