India's National Integration Day 2019: Quotes to share on Indira Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

The National Integration Day is celebrated on 19th November to mark the first female Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary. The motive of celebrating a National Integration day is to spread unity across the nation.

Also known as Quami Ekta Divas, the national Integration Day is celebrated with conducting several programmes and activities like Inter State Youth Exchange Programme, National Integration Camp, award ceremonies and other functions.

The National Integration Day is aimed at bringing together the youth of India from various walks of life, socio-economic backgrounds, caste, gender, religion and geographical boundaries. The centre organizes several seminars, campaigns and programmes across the nation for the people of India to come together as one and function as one towards the development and peace of the nation.

Some of the programmes initiated are:

National Integration Camp (NIC)

Inter-State Youth exchange Programme (ISYEP)

National Youth Award

National youth festival

Here are a few messages, slogans and quotes on National Integration day: