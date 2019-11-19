Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray starts working, holds review meeting with Sena corporators and BMC workers

Even though the government in Maharashtra is still to be formulated, elected MLA from Worli and Yuva Sena’s chief, Aaditya Thackeray has started holding meetings with Sena corporators and BMC officials from his constituency.

Aaditya held a review meeting with BMC officials and Sena leaders in Worli on various development works. “Ongoing and proposed works were reviewed. Directions were given to BMC officials to fast track the work. He is interacting with various stakeholders and wants to make Worli A+ constituency,” said a Sena leader.

Last week, the Worli MLA had said that people from all over the world will come to see the development pattern in Worli in the next five years. Aaditya had promised in his campaign to create open and accessible sports infrastructure, upgrade pedestrian pathways, bring tourism to Koliwada with others.

The Sena leader said that the development of about 8 major roads to be made in concrete and asphalt mastic, along with the improvement of nine traffic junctions and proposed road widening was also discussed.