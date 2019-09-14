Hindi Diwas 2019: History & Significance in todays’ time

Hindi is associated closely with Indias’ freedom struggle movement. The invasion of India by Britishers was a setback to the widespread use of Hindi amongst Indians as our colonizers pushed and promoted English. Soon, it also became a class divider between the privileged Indians and the masses.

In the post-independence period, as a way of reclaiming the narrative and asserting the refound independence, on the 14th of September 1950, the Constituent Assembly of India declared Hindi as an official language of India.

To commemorate the day, educational institutes have events planned out where the students participate in Hindi essay, debate, play and speech competitions. The 14th of September is also the day our President presents the Rajbhasha awards to people for their contribution towards the language.

Hindi hails from the north and central parts of India. Used by 40% of Indians, it is also recorded to be the 4th most spoken language in the world. Being the national language of India, it is primarily used for communication between the centre and the state. Although, the states have the option to present in any of the 22 state languages in the parliament.

The history of Hindi also has struggled within India, it has had a long battle with other regional languages which still exists. Even in current times, the #StopHindiImperialism and #StopHindiImposition trends on twitter started a few days prior to today.

Tamil Nadu has been on the forefront as the critic to Hindi being the national language since the 1960s. In February 1965, two of Tamil Nadus’ union Ministers had resigned to stand in solidarity with the protestors marching for regional languages to be given importance as well. Even today, the ask for a stop to the constant push for Hindi to be the only language that represents India exists and getting more powerful than earlier.