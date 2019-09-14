Hindi Diwas: Use Hindi to realise dreams of Bapu, Patel, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' and asked citizens to increase the use of the language in their everyday works to realise the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"India is a country of different languages and every language has its own importance but it is very important to have a language of the whole country which should become the identity of India in the world. Today, if one language can do the work of tying the country to the door of unity, then it is the most spoken Hindi language," Shah said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

"Today, on the occasion of Hindi Day, I appeal to all the citizens of the country that we should increase the use of our mother tongue and also use the Hindi language as one language to realise the dreams of Bapu and iron man Sardar Patel. Happy Hindi Day," he said.