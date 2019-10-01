"Be the change that you want to see in the world", Gandhi's quotes that are still relevant

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the youngest child to an elite Indian couple, lived life on his terms. From being a rebel at an early age, he went on to become the flag bearer of non-violence in South Africa and India.

He was an ardent reader of Tolstoy and Helena Blavatsky. He was involved with a group in the UK studying Theosophy. Way ahead of his time, Gandhi understood people’s pain and was able to communicate with the masses in their vocabulary and lead them towards a higher purpose.

Today, as we celebrate the 150th birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we remember his quotes that are relevant even today.