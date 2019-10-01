"Be the change that you want to see in the world", Gandhi's quotes that are still relevant

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the youngest child to an elite Indian couple, lived life on his terms. From being a rebel at an early age, he went on to become the flag bearer of non-violence in South Africa and India.
He was an ardent reader of Tolstoy and Helena Blavatsky. He was involved with a group in the UK studying Theosophy. Way ahead of his time, Gandhi understood people’s pain and was able to communicate with the masses in their vocabulary and lead them towards a higher purpose.
Today, as we celebrate the 150th birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we remember his quotes that are relevant even today.
Power is of two kinds. One is obtained by the fear of punishment and the other by acts of love. Power based on love is a thousand times more effective and permanent then the one derived from fear of punishment.Mahatma Gandhi
You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.Mahatma Gandhi
Gandhi did not believe in religious customs and traditions, though he was a religious person. He studied different religions and drew from them the ideals of secularism and unity. He advocated the true sense of patriotism and democracy from these ideals.
My patriotism is not an exclusive thing. It is all embracing and I should reject that patriotism which sought to mount upon the distress or exploitation of other nationalities.Mahatma Gandhi
Democracy necessarily means a conflict of will and ideas, involving sometimes a war to the knife between different ideas.Mahatma Gandhi
Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of man.Mahatma Gandhi
Gandhi’s equality wasn’t restricted to religion, caste and class, he was also vocal about equality for women.
To call woman the weaker sex is a libel; it is man's injustice to woman.Mahatma Gandhi
The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane.Mahatma Gandhi
He started the non-cooperation movement and also the Swadeshi movement as a way to wipe out the Britishers. However, these movements had a deep sense of environmentalism attached to them as well.
The earth, the air, the land and the water are not am inheritance from our fore fathers but on loan from our children. So we have to handover to them at least as it was handed over to us.Mahatma Gandhi
There is a sufficiency in the world for man’s need but not for man’s greed.Mahatma Gandhi
Gandhi was a strong believer in incorporating action for the change one dreams of in everyday life. He lived his life the way he preached it.
Be the change that you want to see in the world.Mahatma Gandhi
