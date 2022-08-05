Zomato gives help to 7-year-old boy who became delivery agent after dad's accident

Image credit: Google

A few days back, a clip of a 7-year-old boy who claimed to be a delivery executive agent trended on social media. The clip was posted by a Twitter user who claimed that the 7-year-old boy had turned into a delivery executive post his dad assured that it would help the family in every way.

A Twitter user whose name is Rahul Mittal posted a clip of a 7-year-old child who showed at his door to deliver a food item that he had ordered. Mittal was in the hope to see a grown-up man, he was shocked when he saw a kid at the doorstep.

In the clip, the kid could be seen with a chocolate box. He can be seen asking his dad, to which the child says that his dad had met with an accident, therefore he was not being able to deliver orders.

Now a Zomato spokesperson has reacted to the situation. "We are thankful to the internet community for bringing this to our notice. There are multifold violations here — child labour and misrepresentation, and we've educated the family on these grounds while not taking any strict action on this, keeping in mind the situation the family is in", the Zomato spokesperson said.

