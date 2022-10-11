Zomato delivery guy who was welcomed with aarti says he was never late

A few days back, a video of a Delhi man welcoming a Zomato delivery guy with aarti went viral. The man was also heard singing 'Aaiye aapka intezar tha'. The man shared this video on his Instagram account and wrote, “Getting your order despite 'Dilli ka traffic'. Thank you Zomato.”

In a fresh post, Zomato delivery agent, Ashish Jha has clarified saying he was never late. He shared the trip details from the time the food was ordered by the customer till the time of delivery. He also asked Zomato care to take action against him using #shame Zomato customers.

"Ek customer ne meri video viral kar di hai Instagram pe. Aap unke against action lo wo false information de rahe hain, social media pe ki, maine order bahut delay deliver kara hai, khud hi dekh lo Zara. ##shame Zomato customers. (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

Look at his post below:

@zomatocare ek customer ne meri video viral kr di hai Instagram Pe aap unke against action lo wo false information de rhe hain social media pe ki maine order bahut delay deliver kra hai khud hi dekh lo Zara. ##shame Zomato customers pic.twitter.com/DHvQHOJP5O — Ashish Jha (@AshishJZhce) October 9, 2022

Watch the viral video below to which the Zomato delivery agent has responded:

Social media users showered their comments in appreciation of the Delhi based business man for his warm gestures towards the delivery guy despite him being late. Netizens even wrote that instead of people abusing these delivery agents, they should learn from this Delhi man without an ounce of doubt that the video may be made just to gain some public attention.

Twitter users started dropping their comments in response to the delivery agent's post. See the reactions of the outrageous Twitterati against false claims in the recent viral video by a Delhi-based businessman saying that though the delivery agent was late still he welcomed him with an aarti ki thali.

Read the reactions of the Twitter users to the delivery agent's post:

Take strict action against that person who viral the video unnecessary just for gaining views n popularity ..@zomato — jay parikh (@jayparikh21) October 9, 2022

Zomato bro, please do justice with partner — Zaheer Shaikh (@thezaheershaikh) October 9, 2022

Zomato care responded to the delivery guy's tweet and asked him to share his FE ID so that they can take a look at the matter.

Hi Ashish, could you please share your FE ID with us via a private message so that we can look into your concern? https://t.co/jcTFuGT2Se — zomato care (@zomatocare) October 9, 2022

A detailed investigation shall be carried out @zomato — Yagya (@yagyaavtar) October 9, 2022

